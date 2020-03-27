 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Wistfully, we report no Comicpalooza for Houston this year.
Wistfully, we report no Comicpalooza for Houston this year.
Photo by Mark Herman Reyes

New Texas Rules for Travelers and Abortion, While Houston Comic Cons Decide to Sit Out 2020

Margaret Downing | March 27, 2020 | 9:02am
AA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that any travelers coming into Houston from New Orleans — where cases of the disease have boomed — will be subject to a 14-day self-quarantine along with travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

During that Thursday press conference, Abbott said that there had been 1,424 people across Texas who tested positive for COVID-19 with 18 deaths reported. Still of all the people tested so far, only 10 percent have tested positive, he said.

Planned Parenthood has filed an emergency lawsuit in federal court to oppose the state's decision to classify abortions as a non-essential procedure. Abortions are time sensitive and critics are calling the state's interpretation as exploitive. While, of course, anti abortion groups hail the ruling.

Related Stories

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent out this statement: “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”

However the suit opposing this action argues that Paxton's order is unconstitutional since it violates Roe v. Wade which allows women the right to an abortion.

In other news:

The Texas Democratic Party announced it will be moving to a virtual convention presented online.

Comicpalooza in Houston is cancelled for 2020. It was to have taken place Memorial Day Weekend.

“Canceling was a difficult decision made in the face of extraordinary circumstances,” said Michael Heckman, President of Comicpalooza and Senior Vice President of Houston First Corporation, in a press release.  “But we’ve exhausted every feasible option, and given the uncertainties this is the best path forward. We are, however, turning our efforts towards next year’s Comicpalooza and creating a superior fan experience.”

In another economic (and some would say cultural) loss to the city, the Fandemic Tour also announce it was canceling its trip to Houston this year. Both pledged to return in 2021.

Contributing to this report was Jeremy Wallace of the Houston Chronicle, pool reporter for the governor's press conference.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.