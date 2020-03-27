New Texas Rules for Travelers and Abortion, While Houston Comic Cons Decide to Sit Out 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that any travelers coming into Houston from New Orleans — where cases of the disease have boomed — will be subject to a 14-day self-quarantine along with travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

During that Thursday press conference, Abbott said that there had been 1,424 people across Texas who tested positive for COVID-19 with 18 deaths reported. Still of all the people tested so far, only 10 percent have tested positive, he said.

Planned Parenthood has filed an emergency lawsuit in federal court to oppose the state's decision to classify abortions as a non-essential procedure. Abortions are time sensitive and critics are calling the state's interpretation as exploitive. While, of course, anti abortion groups hail the ruling.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent out this statement: “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”

However the suit opposing this action argues that Paxton's order is unconstitutional since it violates Roe v. Wade which allows women the right to an abortion.

In other news:

The Texas Democratic Party announced it will be moving to a virtual convention presented online.

Comicpalooza in Houston is cancelled for 2020. It was to have taken place Memorial Day Weekend.

“Canceling was a difficult decision made in the face of extraordinary circumstances,” said Michael Heckman, President of Comicpalooza and Senior Vice President of Houston First Corporation, in a press release. “But we’ve exhausted every feasible option, and given the uncertainties this is the best path forward. We are, however, turning our efforts towards next year’s Comicpalooza and creating a superior fan experience.”

In another economic (and some would say cultural) loss to the city, the Fandemic Tour also announce it was canceling its trip to Houston this year. Both pledged to return in 2021.

Contributing to this report was Jeremy Wallace of the Houston Chronicle, pool reporter for the governor's press conference.

