The Houston Press is Looking for News Freelancers

The Houston Press is looking to add to the ranks of its news freelancers and is interested in applicants with some experience covering serious subjects such as crime, courts, local government and medicine (to name a few areas).

We are looking for writers who can interview other people and accurately convey their information in the form of news stories. The ability to take photographs and to write in an entertaining manner will be considered as pluses in anyone's candidacy. Experience with Houston's wide ranging weather would be good to have as well.

Freelancers work directly with the editor-in-chief on their stories which will be edited and published online at houstonpress.com.

Applicants should email 3-5 examples of their best news writing, three ideas for news stories that could be published in the Houston Press and a resume to margaret.downing@houstonpress.com. No phone calls please.