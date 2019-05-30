 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
4
Hurricane Harvey hits Houston in August 2017EXPAND
Hurricane Harvey hits Houston in August 2017
Photo by Marco Torres

The Houston Press is Looking for News Freelancers

Houston Press | May 30, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

The Houston Press is looking to add to the ranks of its news freelancers and is interested in applicants with some experience covering serious subjects such as crime, courts, local government and medicine (to name a few areas).

We are looking for writers who can interview other people and accurately convey their information in the form of news stories. The ability to take photographs and to write in an entertaining manner will be considered as pluses in anyone's candidacy. Experience with Houston's wide ranging weather would be good to have as well.

Freelancers work directly with the editor-in-chief on their stories which will be edited and published online at houstonpress.com.

Applicants should email 3-5 examples of their best news writing, three ideas for news stories that could be published in the Houston Press and a resume to margaret.downing@houstonpress.com. No phone calls please. 

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >