No Houston Texans Schedule Leaks Yet as Full Schedule Drops Tonight

Schedule nerds, rejoice! Your Christmas morning, OUR Christmas morning, is finally here. The NFL will release the full 2024 schedule tonight at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network. As I've hammered home multiple times since the Texans season ended in a frigid loss in Baltimore, the 2024 schedule will be the most anticipated in team history.Now, perhaps some of you grew up in a family where they allowed you to open a gift or two (or, in this case, six) on Christmas Eve. I don't judge you for this type of blasphemy, I'm merely pointing out its existence, as the NFL does something similar, allowing their broadcast partners to strategically leak the date and participants of a marquee matchup on their respective outlets.Thus far, these are the matchups that have been announced, with a summary at the bottom as to what this all means for the Texans' early season schedule:In a rematch fo the AFC title game, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be forced to watch the Chiefs raise another Super Bowl banner, and wonder what might have been, if they could have kept from turning the ball over last January.In the NFL's first ever game in Brazil, we get a matchup of two of the bright, young quarterbacks, with Jordan Love of the Packers taking on Jalen Hurts of the Eagles. The Packers finished the season strong in 2023 to sneak into the playoffs, while the Eagles lost five of six down the stretch, and were blown out by Tampa Bay in the playoffs.This will be Tom Brady's first game as a commentator for FOX, so I can't wait to hear his critique of Deshaun Watson, who is returning from a shoulder injury, $64 million cap hit and all!Speaking of returns from injury, Aaron Rodgers and his surgically repaired Achilles make their 2024 debut in about as adverse a situation as could be cooked up — on the road, across the country, in prime time, against the Niners' defense. Aaron Rodgers, meet Nick Bosa.The first Amazon telecast of the season will pit the two favorites in the AFC East against one another. It'll be the nation's first look at a Stefon Diggs-less Aaron Rodgers.The Chiefs open with two home games, but they are against the two best teams in the league's toughest division. This is a redemption season for Joe Burrow, whom just overcome the label that he is injury prone. Twice in four seasons now, he's been injured and lost for the year.As far as the Texans go, these planned "leaks" tell us that they definitely will not be opening in Kansas City for the league's season opener. I'm happy about that. We also know that the Ravens, Cowboys, Packers, and Jets are off the board for Week 1. All these teams are on the schedule for the Texans in 2024. Similarly, in Week 2, we now know they will not be facing the Bills, Dolphins, nor the Chiefs.By the time you're reading this, we may have found out if the Texans are traveling overseas to play either the Vikings or Jaguars in London. The league is revealing the international matchups at 6 a.m. on "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network.