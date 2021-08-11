Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Deshaun Watson Will Not Travel To Green Bay For Preseason Game

August 11, 2021 4:00AM

Deshaun Watson and David Culley are talking more during training camp these days.
Deshaun Watson and David Culley are talking more during training camp these days. Photo by Sean Pendergast
click to enlarge Deshaun Watson and David Culley are talking more during training camp these days. - PHOTO BY SEAN PENDERGAST
Deshaun Watson and David Culley are talking more during training camp these days.
Photo by Sean Pendergast
The saga between the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson has taken some intriguing turns this week. First, the mere fact that Watson returned to the practice field on Monday was surprising to many, including yours truly. From there, the fact that Watson seemed fairly upbeat, chopping it up at various times with GM Nick Caserio, head coach David Culley, and a smattering of teammates, all of which was pleasant to see.

That was Monday. how would it go Tuesday? Actually, more of the same! Check this out....
What a sweet visual! If John McClain hadn't already completely taken a dump on the notion of Watson ever taking the field for the Texans ever again, I'd have allowed myself to get somewhat delusional and think that there could be a reconciliation. Look at David Culley dap him up!!!!

Alas, that is probably not going to be the case, and if anything, that was confirmed by Texans GM Nick Caserio, who was a guest on my morning radio show on SportsRadio 610 prior to Texans practice on Tuesday. First, I asked him if, as some national media types have reported, there is a chance for said reconciliation between Watson and the Texans. Here is what he had to say:

Caserio_1_-_is_he_still_hopeful_Watson_plays_for_them_again.mp3

As cryptic as this answer was, this was actually considered progress in trying to learn where the Texans are with Watson. The mere acknowledgment of "speculation" and "moving parts" was a nice change from a blanket "taking it day to day" and a de facto "no comment." The fact that Caserio mentioned productive conversations between him and Watson, and Watson and Culley was nice to hear! I have no idea if this is all going to a place where Watson remains a Texan, but it was better clarity than we've BEEN getting.

Then, from there, I asked Caserio about Watson traveling with the team to Green Bay this weekend for the first preseason game, and here was his response:

Caserio_2_-_will_Watson_travel_to_GB.mp3

YES! ACTUAL NEWS!

Deshaun Watson, it would appear, is staying home this weekend, which is probably not great news if you're buying into the reconciliation talks, but it's great news if you're into transparency and clarity. How big was this news? Big enough for Adam Schefter of ESPN.com to pick it up five minutes after it was uttered on our air:
So the saga continues to unfold. The two sides are more cordial than they were a week ago, but Watson appears no closer to playing actual football. Meanwhile, in the background, the wheels of justice within HPD and the NFL grind, but they grind ever so slowly.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation