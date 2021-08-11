Deshaun Watson Will Not Travel To Green Bay For Preseason Game

That was Monday. how would it go Tuesday? Actually, more of the same! Check this out....
Deshaun Watson and David Culley. Best friends. pic.twitter.com/KGrudj99CM— Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) August 10, 2021
Alas, that is probably not going to be the case, and if anything, that was confirmed by Texans GM Nick Caserio, who was a guest on my morning radio show on SportsRadio 610 prior to Texans practice on Tuesday. First, I asked him if, as some national media types have reported, there is a chance for said reconciliation between Watson and the Texans. Here is what he had to say:
Caserio_1_-_is_he_still_hopeful_Watson_plays_for_them_again.mp3
Then, from there, I asked Caserio about Watson traveling with the team to Green Bay this weekend for the first preseason game, and here was his response:
Caserio_2_-_will_Watson_travel_to_GB.mp3
Deshaun Watson, it would appear, is staying home this weekend, which is probably not great news if you're buying into the reconciliation talks, but it's great news if you're into transparency and clarity. How big was this news? Big enough for Adam Schefter of ESPN.com to pick it up five minutes after it was uttered on our air:
So the saga continues to unfold. The two sides are more cordial than they were a week ago, but Watson appears no closer to playing actual football. Meanwhile, in the background, the wheels of justice within HPD and the NFL grind, but they grind ever so slowly.
Texans’ GM Nick Caserio said on SportsRadio 610 in Houston this morning that he does not expect Deshaun Watson to travel to Green Bay this weekend. So Watson unofficially out for Houston’s preseason opener.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021
