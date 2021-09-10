Support Us

HISD Keeps Masks, Will No Longer Do Temperature Checks

September 10, 2021 9:45AM

There will be no more daily temperature checks of elementary students and visitors to Houston ISD campuses as of next Monday,  Superintendent Millard House II announced today in an email message to the HISD community.

"This decision was made in consultation with the medical community and education professionals. The data are clear: temperature checks have not been found effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19. (1) Parents and caregivers of elementary students and (2) all visitors are asked to self-monitor for symptoms, staying home when sick," House wrote.

The superintendent, whose own children attend school in the HISD, added that "I would not send them to school in HISD if I did not know with complete certainty that our schools are the safest place for children with the lowest levels of community spread."

House cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in explaining his decision:

Vaccinations: Decrease the risk of severe illness by 90%.
Masks: Control the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the infection rate by 50%.
Handwashing: Reduce respiratory illnesses by 16-21%.
HISD is one of the school districts in Texas that has mandated masks for students and employees, in defiance of the no-mask-mandate issued by Gov. Greg. Abbott. 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
