Handing Out Awards at Rockets Media Day

That annual rite of passage that is Rockets Media Day was held on Monday. The usual throng of local media was on hand to listen to mostly standard issue press interviews with Rockets players and management before the team heads out to Lake Charles to start their training camp. With a condensed preseason (the first game is Sunday and the first regular season game is in roughly three weeks), this was the first chance members of the media had to really hear from returning players and all but one of the rookies.As usual, the mood was upbeat and everyone felt good about the coming season. The message from Rockets brass is that they want this team to be a tough out every single night. They admit they might not win a ton of games, but it won't be for a lack of effort. That was echoed by all the players who took to the mic. For now, there are no losses and only good things to look forward to this season. Here are our Media Day Awards.It's no secret that KPJ has had his share of issues off the court, from basically being run out of Cleveland after a locker room tirade to disappearing from the arena after an argument with assistant coach John Lucas. But, Porter seemed like a different guy this year. He was relaxed and happy. Coach Stephen Silas said he was in a "good place" and Porter agreed during his time at the podium. "Just a little more understanding myself, looking at myself in the mirror, looking back at everything I've been through," he explained about his personal growth. "I got sick of being in my own way, basically.""I'm just here to do my job. Everything else is between upper management, my agents." That was Martin's response to media in the shortest presser of the day. Honestly, we felt a little bad for Martin, who has requested a trade given the logjam at his position. He was in a tough spot and was gracious in showing up and being professional.It is easy to see why the seven-foot-three-inch Serbian has been a hit with fans everywhere he goes. From his massive ears and giant grin to his outsized personality that has landed him in film roles, he is like former Rocket Dikembe Mutumbo minus the finger wag. Who knows how much time he'll get on the floor, but he'll be all-team in terms of comic relief.Sengun admitted that he has worked on learning English in classes and through the natural immersion with the team, but how comfortable he was with speaking it was pretty remarkable for a guy who didn't speak without a translator last year. He had one with him on Monday to help, but opted to answer everything on his own in English, though he jokingly said if anyone knew Turkish, they were welcome to speak to him that way.One guy that is somewhat of an enigma to many Rockets fans is the guy they drafted third last season, the Spanish big man who did not make it to the podium on Monday. Hearing about Garuba's rather impressive run with the Spanish national team over the summer would have been interesting. Also a bit conspicuous in his absence was the team owners, though I'm sure most media didn't really miss hearing from management.One notable guest was retired TV play-by-play announcer Bill Worrell, who looked tanned and fit, like he just finished the back nine on some area golf course (our money is that's where he was before the pressers). Worrell asked a typically probing question of rookie Jabari Smith, Jr. and was overheard saying he believes Smith is a winner.We don't want to overstate the fact that Green is roughly 10 pounds heavier this year, but it was pretty clear that he has filled out a bit in his upper body despite his jests that he eats more and is still hungry. Additionally, Smith said he "felt taller" during his interview and, lo and behold, he had gone from six-ten to six-eleven when he was measured. Bigger and taller is never a bad thing in the NBA.Speaking of Smith, his understated nature and tenacity on the floor is going to garner him a ton of love from fans. That and his three point shot which Porter gushed over. Similarly, Eason is quiet and confident with massive hands and a penchant for his intensity all over the floor. Like Jae'Sean Tate, he is likely to be a spark plug with loads of fans in his corner.The Rockets coach and general manager were first out of the gate on Monday displaying their very different and complementary styles. Silas is funny and engaging, quick to laugh and eager to answer. Stone is sharp witted and blunt with a vast and deep knowledge of everything going on with the organization. They make an interesting and seemingly formidable pair of young, talented leaders on a very young team."I've never seen it before." Silas was quick to point out that in all his years of coaching, he'd never seen every player turn up for summer workouts. It was so overwhelming, they team had to carefully manage the time for each player and work around the rules of the collective bargaining agreement. The only two missing were Sengun and Garuba, who both play for their respective national teams, but they joined as soon as their commitments were complete.Marquese Chriss, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery he had just before being acquired by the Rockets as part of the Christian Wood trade with Dallas, is the only player on the team's very abbreviated injury report. Chriss is unlikely to make the roster, so that means the team should open the preseason completely healthy with no restrictions for anyone.In addition to the players, the Rockets rolled out some of the new food that will be available at the Toyota Center this season, from Parmesan garlic fries and Nashville hot chicken to a rainbow cake and red velvet cheesecake. There were raves for the beef skewers we hear and plenty of happy media members having some quality lunch in between interviews.Multiple players described the team as "electric" without much prompting. And it didn't sound scripted. It's not surprising given the high levels of athleticism that will be on display, never mind the desire and ability to run the floor. Second to that was "dope," which Porter used prolifically in his presser. Frankly, we can't think of better words to use when starting the season with this group.While leaving the room, and having to duck under the door frame, Boban shouted, "Bye" loudly to everyone, which elicited quite the chuckle from a generally cynical bunch of media folks.