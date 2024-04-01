Astros Swept by Yankees to Open 2024 Season: Some Numbers to Demonstrate How Bad It Is

The Astros dropped their fourth straight game to the Yankees on Sunday in a sweep to open the season. It was a brutal series for the Astros made up of some bad pitching, an absence of timely hitting and a bit of bad luck. This isn't to say the Yankees aren't a good team. They clearly are, perhaps better than some prognosticators suggested. The addition of Juan Soto, who just crushed the Astros all weekend, is clearly a huge move for them.



The Astros got fairly solid pitching from some members of the rotation like Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and J.P. France, who battled on Sunday. They also had some solid outings from relievers like Seth Martinez and Rafael Montero (a single solo home run notwithstanding). But, they gave up runs at the wrong times and left far too many players on base.



They also suffered from some dumb luck. On Sunday, the Yankees managed to score runs and get on base with several bloop singles while Astros batters hammered balls directly at Yankee defenders. It resulted in a comedy of errors and a four-game sweep at the hands of New York.



Want to know how bad it really was? Let's look at the numbers.



1978



That was the year the last time the Astros opened a season with four straight losses. They finished that season 74-88, fifth in the NL West. The Astros are much better than that team than the '78 squad despite the 303 strikeouts from J.R. Richard. But, it is the kind of inauspicious beginning no team wants.



7-26



The record for the Astros at home in their last 33 games including the postseason. That is an absolutely remarkable number when you consider how bad a team has to be to go 7-26 period. But, at home? That is the kind of home record from teams at the bottom of their division, not one considered among the best in baseball.



October 7



The last time the Astros won a game at Minute Maid Park in the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins. Just following up on that 7-26 thing, what is the deal in Houston's home ballpark? Do they need to sacrifice a chicken to break some curse?



.118/.342



Yordan Alvarez' slugging percentage versus his expected slugging. Even .342 is low, but it's more than double the actual number showing just how unlucky he has been at the plate. Alvarez has crushed a few baseballs right at players. Kyle Tucker as well. That luck is bound to turn around as the season progresses. Both Alvarez and Tucker will be very good this year despite the rough start.



8.53



The combined ERA by the Astros three best relievers, Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu, who have allowed 6 runs in six-and-one-third innings. Make no mistake, these will be three very good relief pitchers as the season progresses. And, honestly, Hader has just given up one run and otherwise looked terrific. But when you are counting so much on the seventh, eighth and ninth inning pitchers to protect late inning leads (assuming you get them), this is not the start you want.



34



The number of players the Astros left on base during the four-game Yankees series. An incredible 15 of those were in scoring position. This is a trend that goes back to last season when the Astros were 20th in this category in baseball. But, you can withstand leaving players on base so long as your average with runners in scoring position is solid. The Astros were sixth in that category in 2023. They are currently 26th.