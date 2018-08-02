Houston Texans Training Camp: Seven Takeaways From Wednesday's Practice

After Bill O'Brien's assessment of the Texans' Tuesday practice as subpar and lacking in energy, you knew two things to be true regarding Wednesday's practice before it took place — (a) it would be a fully padded practice, with lots of hitting (well, trying camp style hitting, with nobody really going to the ground), and (b) it would be spirited and energetic.

Wednesday's session at the Greenbrier lived up to the hype, and there were plenty of occurrences and performance to sink our teeth into. Here are eight takeaways from Wednesday's Texans practice, as the Texans are just a week away from their first preseason game, next Thursday in Kansas City:

1. Holy cow, Brennan Scarlett PICK SIX!

The 11-on-11 portion of practice started off with a bang, as outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett picked off a Deshaun Watson toss out in the flat and walked it into the end zone for a pick six. It was, by far, the coolest moment of practice as the music playing over the loudspeakers hit a heavy refrain beat just as the defense's celebration ensued. I'm not too worried about Watson turning into some sort of Schaubesque pick six machine. To the contrary, I think it was encouraging to see Scarlett make a play like that, so the Texans could give him more snaps at OLB, and allow Jadeveon Clowney to move around a little bit more in various formations.