Top Officials from the AG's Office Take Leave of Absence to Represent Paxton in Senate Trial

In a sign of solidarity, six top officials at the Office of the Attorney General have taken a leave of absence from their duties to defend their boss Ken Paxton – who is currently suspended from office and awaiting his impeachment trial in the Senate.



Those in the group include Solicitor General Judd Stone; assistant solicitor generals, Joseph N. Mazzara and Kateland Jackson; Chris Hilton, chief of the general litigation division; Allison Collins, senior attorney; and executive assistant Jordan Eskew.



They will act as lawyers for Paxton who the House voted to impeach last week due to allegations of wrong-doing laid out in an investigation into the-then attorney general.



After reviewing the articles of impeachment that detailed allegations of Paxton disregarding official duties, by committing iconstitutional bribery, obstructing justice, making false statements and engaging in other illegal activities – House members voted in a landslide to continue forward with impeachment proceedings.



In the interim, Brent Webster, First Assistant Attorney General will assume the responsibilities of Ken Paxton as it is standard procedure for the officer holder to be relieved of their duties pending trial.



On Monday, Andrew Murr, the chair of the House Committee on General Investigating – the committee that conducted the investigation – appointed 12 members of the House to prosecute the case against Paxton.



Shortly after, these impeachment managers delivered the 20 articles of impeachment to the Senate.



Seven senators were then appointed to a committee that will be chaired by Senator Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) which will meet on June 20 to adopt the rules for impeachment proceedings.



The next step after this, if for the Senate to hold a trial – which is expected to begin sometime before August 28 – where Senators will determine the fate of Paxton.



All eyes are on Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), Paxton’s wife, as it is unclear whether she will recuse herself from voting in her husband's case.



Part of the allegations against Paxton also include behavioral misconduct concerning claims of an extramarital affair with a woman who he helped secure a job in Austin.



Paxton has denied any wrong-doing and said publicly that he is looking forward to a “quick resolution” in the Senate where he has “full confidence” that the process will be “fair and just.”



If there is a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and the Senate, Paxton will be permanently impeached and removed from office.



This story is developing and will be updated.