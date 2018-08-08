College Football Is Awesome, But Its Lunatic Fringe Is The Worst

Let me preface this post by saying that I love college football. I will probably always love college football, and there's nothing that the sport could do, as unsavory as pockets of it can be at times, to drive me away as a fan. I went to a school that has a deep, rich college football tradition (Notre Dame). It's also a school who has had its off the field issues at times, not as many as most schools, but a few incidents that were embarrassing. I still watch, I still root for my school.

When done properly college football can be a beautiful thing, and that's why I'm not going anywhere. However, love has degrees, love has shades. I am not blind to the dirty underbelly of the sport that I love. I watch my team, I cheer for my team, I donate a few bucks to my school, but if they lose on Saturday, generally, I am okay by Sunday. Again, I love my team and my school, but I don't obsess or lie to myself about them.

When done IMPROPERLY, though, college football looks a lot like it did on Monday outside of Ohio Stadium, where about 200 delusional sycophants, led by one maniacal organizer who drove 12 hours to organize this fiasco, stood in the 90 degree heat, held signs, chanted things, and sang songs all in support of embattled Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, whose job hangs in the balance right now after he may or may not have willingly harbored a domestic abuser, former wide receivers coach Zach Smith (finally, fired a few weeks ago), on his staff for the last several years.