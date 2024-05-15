Op-ed: HISD’s Wild West of Dyad Electives



Dyad is a program introduced to Houston ISD by Superintendent Mike Miles. The Dyad program promises to bring community members, Dyad consultants, who are experts in a given field to teach students enriching lessons simulating real-world experience.



Miles strongly believes in this program; he has brought it to every district he has led. Dyad is often the topic of HISD Source branded videos and emails, and Miles has said that “Eventually, many elective courses will also be taught by consultants.”



I had to find out if the program lives up to the hype. I have spoken with many teachers at campuses with Dyad, have consumed every bit of media related to Dyad, and even scheduled to tour Dyad classes to see firsthand. Unfortunately, at the last minute, I was told that if I go on a tour of Dyad, I could not share any information about my experience. So I opted out. Here is what I know.



The Good

Having community members who specialize or have expertise in a unique skill set is a wonderful idea. I envision someone who runs a boxing school, coming in and sharing their expertise with our students. Perhaps a dancer from the Houston Ballet could come teach the history and techniques or dance. Maybe a proprietor of a local mechanic shop could teach our students the basics of auto repair. Musicians from the Houston Symphony could come teach our students how to play and break into the business.



The Bad

While some of the Dyad consultants are professionals with expertise, many are just people off the streets. Some of them are as young as 18 years old. Some don’t even know the skills they are supposed to be teaching.



One piano Dyad consultant admitted to colleagues that they don’t know piano but wants to “learn along with the kids.” Since many of these consultants are not professionals, there is constant turnover. Our children need stability, but many are exposed to a revolving door of Dyad consultants.



Some schools put a certified teacher in the room with Dyad so there is an adult that is trained to manage student behavior. Multiple administrators have referred to a class as “unattended” if there isn’t a certified teacher available to baby sit while Dyad consultants “teach.”



Certified teachers are listed as the teacher of record for these Dyad classes, even if that teacher has never stepped foot in the class. Certified teachers are asked to sign off on grades and special education accommodations for students they have never met.



Instructional practices are lacking. You can’t blame the Dyad consultants; they aren’t trained in the skills necessary to be an effective teacher. Most Dyad classes lack any recognized form of Multiple Response Strategy (The Miles mandated strategies for gauging student comprehension), there is no differentiation happening, and instructional rigor with fidelity isn’t even a consideration.



Lesson plans, LOs (learning objectives} and (Demonstration of Learning). Not happening, but that’s OK because there is no expectation for any of this or means for gauging the effectiveness of Dyad consultants. For many students, Dyad time is free time. Might as well dim the lights, put on a good movie, and distribute the Crayola Curriculum.



The Ugly

As an educator, our number one job is to ensure the safety of our students. There are many aspects of Dyad that present safety concerns. I have heard the nightmare stories of Dyad consultants who, overwhelmed due to lack of classroom management, abandoned entire classes of students in the middle of class.



I have heard stories of Dyad consultants who had no control during fire drills. It makes for a hilarious scene in Kindergarten Cop but would be tragedy if it happened during a real fire.



There are also safety concerns related to athletic Dyad classes being taught by people who have not gone through the necessary training to prevent, respond to, and treat a student having a medical emergency. I have heard stories of Dyad consultants that allowed students to play too rough and injuries resulted. I have heard of Dyad consultants who allowed injured students play, causing further damage.



When kids participate in athletic activities, they have elevated heart rates and increased respiratory rates. Ask anyone who has been teaching PE or coaching. Things happen. Students experience trouble breathing. Students lose consciousness. Students have allergic reactions. It is terrifying but it is part of the job. It is irresponsible to put someone who is not trained to do CPR in charge of an athletics class.



Finally, the topic no educator wants to think about: school shootings. Many schools have not issued keys to Dyad consultants. Our children would be sitting ducks during a shooting, in an unlocked classroom, with an individual that has no classroom management.



The Verdict

I’m sure some of the Dyad consultants are great at their area of expertise, some might even be good with kids but there are reasons the State of Texas requires certification for teachers. The Dyad scheme is as haphazard and lawless as the Wild West.



Elective classes need trained, certified, professional teachers to meet the high standards that we have for the instruction and safety of our children. It’s time to end the failed Dyad experiment that current district leadership is conducting at the expense of our children.



Brad Wray is a teacher in HISD who currently serves as an elected member of the District Advisory Committee, and has a child enrolled in HISD.

