ERCOT Calls For Residents To Conserve Power Amid High Afternoon Demand

As demand increases amid record heat persisting, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked residents to voluntarily reduce electricity on Thursday afternoon into the evening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.



ERCOT issued this request as the council is forecasting about 85,000 megawatts of usage at the peak of demand around 4:30 p.m., only three to four megawatts away from the available capacity.



Later in the evening, around 7 p.m., the sun will start to go down, slightly decreasing the available solar power. ERCOT is projecting a slight decrease in demand at about 80,000 megawatts of the available supply.



Residents have reset all time record-uses of the grid 12 times this summer – and four times within this month. If Thursday’s predicted highest usage level is reached, it will set a new record. As of 2 p.m., the grid was operating normally, not under emergency conditions. However, it is using additional tools to manage and ensure reliability.



According to the National Weather Service that serves Houston and Galveston, dangerous temperatures and heat indices are expected to remain with high temperatures, mainly in the triple digits.



With no major relief from the heat in sight, ERCOT suggests raising thermostats a degree or two and avoiding using large appliances. As well as unplugging non-essential lights and appliances and shutting off pool pumps when the request is in effect.



