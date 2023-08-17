Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Weather

ERCOT Calls For Residents To Conserve Power Amid High Afternoon Demand

August 17, 2023 4:00PM

Operators of grid are requesting that residents opt to conserve energy during Thursday's high demand hours.
Operators of grid are requesting that residents opt to conserve energy during Thursday's high demand hours. Photo by Faith Bugenhagen
As demand increases amid record heat persisting, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked residents to voluntarily reduce electricity on Thursday afternoon into the evening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ERCOT issued this request as the council is forecasting about 85,000 megawatts of usage at the peak of demand around 4:30 p.m., only three to four megawatts away from the available capacity.

Later in the evening, around 7 p.m., the sun will start to go down, slightly decreasing the available solar power. ERCOT is projecting a slight decrease in demand at about 80,000 megawatts of the available supply.

Residents have reset all time record-uses of the grid 12 times this summer – and four times within this month. If Thursday’s predicted highest usage level is reached, it will set a new record. As of 2 p.m., the grid was operating normally, not under emergency conditions. However, it is using additional tools to manage and ensure reliability.

According to the National Weather Service that serves Houston and Galveston, dangerous temperatures and heat indices are expected to remain with high temperatures, mainly in the triple digits.

With no major relief from the heat in sight, ERCOT suggests raising thermostats a degree or two and avoiding using large appliances. As well as unplugging non-essential lights and appliances and shutting off pool pumps when the request is in effect.

This story will be updated as needed. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation