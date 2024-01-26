Opinion: Texas Will Not Use Backroom Deals to Keep Trump From Being Nominated

Texans will not resort to backroom deals, manipulating the state's open primary system to make sure Donald Trump doesn't get nominated to run for President on the Republican ticket.
In political terms, this is known as ratfucking,
a delightful term handed down from the Watergate era to describe backroom deals and dirty tricks meant to mess with elections.
Even our own Ted Cruz has been known to use it
, albeit with more delicate phrasing. One way to fuck said rats is to use the open primary system to influence the opposing party’s nomination process, also called party raiding. In an open primary, any registered voter can take part in the primary whether or not they are a member of the party, though they can only vote in one.
I’ve seen several people latch onto Texas as the last great hope to ratfuck former President and current Florida man under federal indictment for election interference Donald Trump out of his certain Republican nomination for President this year. Texas is by far the largest open primary state, with 161 delegates up for grabs and a winner takes-all-system (on the Republican side).
If, say, Nikki Haley, could clench Texas, then it might actually be enough to deny Trump the nomination at the Republican National Convention. Theoretically at least. Considering that Trump’s possible freedom depends on him reclaiming the presidency, it’s likely he would not hesitate to pull tricks of his own.
It’s a comforting fantasy. Liberals’ favorite thing is when democracy saves the day. While Haley is probably no one on the left’s first choice, she could hardly be worse than a naked authoritarian like Trump. And hey, first woman president! Breaking barriers like that is liberals’ second favorite thing!
It’ll never happen.
The New Hampshire Republican Primary should put Haley’s dreams of beating Trump in the ground. A 54.3 percent to 43.3 percent win sounds narrow, but politically it’s not. In modern political terms, any win by double digits is a landslide. Sure, Trump only picked up three more delegates than Haley, but if she can’t win in New Hampshire, she probably can’t win anywhere
.
Even if Haley did beat Trump in New Hampshire, it wouldn’t say much about her chances in Texas. The current poll aggregate
in this state shows Trump with a 62.8 percent lead over Haley. Texas is much more Trump country than New Hampshire because of its higher concentration of registered Republicans and white evangelicals. Thanks to state leaders like Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton’s firm support of Trump, Haley just doesn’t have much room to go.
Especially because fucking rats in this particular position is always a losing strategy, particularly at the presidential level. In 2008, Rush Limbaugh, easily the most prominent conservative media figure in America, launched Operation Chaos. The idea was to deny Barack Obama the nomination by sending Republicans to vote for Hillary Clinton. His plan was that so many people would hate Clinton in the general that a Republican would sail to victory. You’ll notice that Obama still won the nomination. There’s no evidence that Limbaugh’s efforts had any positive impact, which is at least consistent with the rest of his life.
Democrats lubed up the rats themselves in 2012. This time, they used robocalls to get Michigan Democrats to vote for Rick Santorum over Mitt Romney in the primary, thinking Santorum would have been an easier opponent. This didn’t work either.
Why doesn’t it get the job done? Probably because people want to treat elections like an exercise in actual democracy rather than a heist planned by people who probably couldn’t rob a candy store on the first try. There are a lot of Democrats in Texas, and they want their party to hear their opinions. Some want to express dissatisfaction with Biden over various policies, others support. Losing the chance to have their voices heard in the name of a half-baked plot with low probability of success is just not appealing.
In the end, people will do what they generally should: vote for the person they want to be elected. Anything else is the political equivalent of a cryptocurrency scam, and just as likely to end in dazed failure. As worthy a cause as keeping Trump out of the presidency is, it won’t be done by trying to outsmart the primary system. It never has.