Houston Texans Schedule of Future Opposing QBs Getting Very Intriguing

The first ten weeks of the NFL season, nine games in total for the Houston Texans, has been an incredible ride. In the last two weeks alone, we've experienced more excitement in Houston than we have in the previous three seasons. Two heart pounding, last second wins have the city rocking right now. Future opponents are looking at the Texans on their schedule, and wondering "How do we stop C.J. Stroud?" That's fun!For us, in Houston, we look ahead to the final eight games as an opportunity that's been foreign for the last three seasons. The Texans are back in the playoff hunt, so who are the quarterbacks the Texans will need to plow through ignorer to get to the postseason? The answers to that question a month ago are different now, and intriguingly so!Let's take a look at the final eight games, who the starting quarterback was (or appeared to be trending toward come their game against Houston), and who it appears to be now. Let's go:Man, the saga of Joshua Dobbs is one fo the wildest stories of the season. He was discarded by the Cardinals at the trade deadline, cast off to Minnesota for a late round pick swap, and now he's the toast of the Twin Cities after starting out 2-0 there. Murray was back on Sunday for the first time since his ACL tear last season, and led the Cards to win over Atlanta. His return certainly makes this Sunday more interesting.Really nothing to see here. Lawrence has led the Jags to the top of the division, but they still aren't a scary good team, like Kansas City or Baltimore at their peak. The only thing that changes the starting QB here is an injury in Week 11.The Broncos have upgraded from one of the three worst teams in football during September to "okay, maybe Sean Payton is starting to have an effect, and they're a little dangerous now." Russell Wilson is much better than he was last season, but that's not saying much. At the very least, this is a scarier version of the Broncos than the one the Texans played in Week 2 last season.Aaron Rodgers told NBC's Melissa Stark during Sunday night's "Football Night in America" broadcast that he could return by the middle of December. This game between the Jets and the Texans is on December 10, so maybe that's a little early, but we have to acknowledge the possibility that the Texans COULD still see Rodgers this season. I'd bet it will be Zach Wilson for the Jets that day, but you never know.This is the most intriguing QB change on the schedule. Levis became the starter a few weeks ago after Tannehill was injured in Week 7, and Levis debut was the story of Week 8, as his four TD passes lifted the Titans to a win over Atlanta. Since then, it's been rough, with two losses and zero TD passes, but Levis will be the guy moving forward. If he sticks, then Stroud vs Levis will be a two time annual occurrence.Watson was banged up and ineffective for the first two months of the season, missing several games and floundering through others. Since returning from his shoulder injury, he's not been peak Watson, like he was with the Texans, but he's improved. Now, an ankle injury might be the next thing to hinder him, but either way, Texans fans are licking their chops for Christmas Eve, which is the date of this game.See Week 15 above. Add here that Texans fans are also licking their chops for New Year's Eve, the date of THIS game.The Texans finish 2023 in the same place they finished 2022. Last season, though, the game was about clinching the number one overall pick. This season, it could be about clinching a playoff spot.