Over 80,000 in the Houston Area Still Lack Electricity Post-Nicholas

CenterPoint Energy reported that 83,878 of its customers still didn’t have electricity as of just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. That’s down from the 182,822 powerless residents CenterPoint reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but it’s clear that the pace of power restorations has slowed significantly given that the utility said at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday its crews “are working overnight to restore the remaining 100K customers.”
Space City Weather’s Eric Berger reported Wednesday morning that “for the most part, this should simply be a cloudy day with moderate high temperatures of about 80 degrees.”
Classes resume normally in FBISD tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 15, except for seven schools impacted by power outages: Baines, First Colony, Fort Settlement and Hodges Bend middle schools; Schiff, Settlers Way, and Sullivan elementary schools. pic.twitter.com/97vT9B6l8Y— Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) September 15, 2021
“As we’re on the backside of Nicholas, winds will be out of the north or northwest for much of the day at 10 to 15 mph,” Berger continued. “Tonight should be mostly cloudy and pleasant, with lows dropping to around 70 degrees in the city.
At least it’ll be a relatively cool evening for those Houston are residents who may still lack air conditioning if the still widespread power outages linger into the night.