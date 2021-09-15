Support Us

Over 80,000 in the Houston Area Still Lack Electricity Post-Nicholas

September 15, 2021 8:46AM

Tropical Depression Nicholas has made its way to Louisiana.
Tropical Depression Nicholas has made its way to Louisiana.
Nicholas may have weakened into a Tropical Depression and hightailed it out of Texas for Louisiana already, but for the tens of thousands of Houston area residents who still haven’t had their power restored, the storm's impact is still far from a memory.

CenterPoint Energy reported that 83,878 of its customers still didn’t have electricity as of just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. That’s down from the 182,822 powerless residents CenterPoint reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but it’s clear that the pace of power restorations has slowed significantly given that the utility said at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday its crews “are working overnight to restore the remaining 100K customers.”

Over 83,000 Houston area residents still lacked power Wednesday morning.
After waiting to make a decision on Wednesday classes, the University of Houston announced Tuesday afternoon that it would indeed reopen all of its campus buildings and classrooms Wednesday. Fort Bend ISD had also delayed its reopening decision for Wednesday citing widespread power outages in the area. Late Tuesday, FBISD announced that it too would resume its regular operations on Wednesday at all of its campuses, save for seven that were still suffering from a lack of electricity.
Space City Weather’s Eric Berger reported Wednesday morning that “for the most part, this should simply be a cloudy day with moderate high temperatures of about 80 degrees.”

“As we’re on the backside of Nicholas, winds will be out of the north or northwest for much of the day at 10 to 15 mph,” Berger continued. “Tonight should be mostly cloudy and pleasant, with lows dropping to around 70 degrees in the city.

At least it’ll be a relatively cool evening for those Houston are residents who may still lack air conditioning if the still widespread power outages linger into the night.
