Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Health

Northwest Harris County Residents Placed Under Boil Water Notice

April 20, 2023 6:09PM

Residents of Northwest Harris County are asked to boil their water until further notice after main line break caused water outage early Thursday evening.
Residents of Northwest Harris County are asked to boil their water until further notice after main line break caused water outage early Thursday evening. Screenshot
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued to residents of Northwest Harris County by water infrastructure utility company, Inframark, after the company detected a water outage caused by a main line break Thursday evening.

All areas served by Harris County Utility District 16 water system are placed under this temporary order, which includes the neighborhoods of Sycamore Bend, Imperial Plaza, Imperial Green, Meadowview Farms and a portion of Northridge Park.

The company sent a crew out that is actively working to repair the break; however, there is no anticipated timeline to when these repairs will be completed and water pressure will be restored, said the company.

The boil water notice will not be lifted until this pressure is restored.

During boil water notices, residents are advised to boil all tap water that is consumed or used for at least two minutes. This includes water that is cooked with and used to bath or brush your teeth. Residents are also encouraged to use any bottled water they have or can purchase during the duration of the notice.

Late last year, the city of Houston was put under a boil water notice by the city’s Public Works Department that lasted for several days after a power outage that occurred at the East Water Purification Plant.

During this outage, the water pressure dropped from The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality’s requirement of a minimum of 20 PSI – making it unfit for consumption or use without boiling. Once the pressure was restored, the order was lifted, and residents were encouraged to flush their systems and return to using the tap water normally.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation