Northwest Harris County Residents Placed Under Boil Water Notice

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued to residents of Northwest Harris County by water infrastructure utility company, Inframark, after the company detected a water outage caused by a main line break Thursday evening.
All areas served by Harris County Utility District 16 water system are placed under this temporary order, which includes the neighborhoods of Sycamore Bend, Imperial Plaza, Imperial Green, Meadowview Farms and a portion of Northridge Park.
The company sent a crew out that is actively working to repair the break; however, there is no anticipated timeline to when these repairs will be completed and water pressure will be restored, said the company.
The boil water notice will not be lifted until this pressure is restored.
During boil water notices, residents are advised to boil all tap water that is consumed or used for at least two minutes. This includes water that is cooked with and used to bath or brush your teeth. Residents are also encouraged to use any bottled water they have or can purchase during the duration of the notice.
Late last year, the city of Houston was put under a boil water notice by the city’s Public Works Department that lasted for several days after a power outage that occurred at the East Water Purification Plant.
During this outage, the water pressure dropped from The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality’s requirement of a minimum of 20 PSI – making it unfit for consumption or use without boiling. Once the pressure was restored, the order was lifted, and residents were encouraged to flush their systems and return to using the tap water normally.