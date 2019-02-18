Weather Week: Odd, Chilly, Gloomy Few Days Ahead

Forecasting Houston's weather never gets boring. The sheer size is one thing. It could be 75 in Clear Lake and 50 in The Woodlands. Then add in the unpredictability of weather this time of the year and trying to figure out what is going to happen over the next 24 hours is hard enough. Predicting a week in advance is nearly impossible. This week could be one of those.

Much of the gray skies and dreary conditions we had over the weekend will continue throughout the first half of the work week with more rain in the forecast and, perhaps, a rather soggy weekend. But a lot will depend on the timing of various systems pushing through southeast Texas and if they are able to push offshore or hang around closer to Houston. Here are some possibilities, though nothing is set.