Weather Week: More Beautiful, Warm Weather with a Front on the Way

This past weekend may have been the nicest weather we've experienced in Houston since spring. With highs hovering around 80 and lows dipping into the 50s combining with blue skies and a light breeze, if you weren't outside, you must have been sick or have an aversion to sunshine.

For weeks, the predominant forecast for Houston has been gloomy. For the first time in months there was sun without the brutal heat of summer and it was glorious.

Fortunately, we can expect more of the same for most of the week, though it will be unseasonably warm for the first part of it.

Monday and Tuesday will be quite warm, with highs in the mid 80s, if you can believe it. In some ways, it will feel more like late September than late October. There will be ample sunshine but you definitely won't need a jacket, even in the evenings as lows will hover in the upper 60s and humidity will be somewhat high.

On Halloween, a cool front will approach bringing with it some unstable weather including clouds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms, particularly overnight and into Thursday morning. Some of the storms could be strong as the front pushes through and leaves behind cooler temperatures. It doesn't appear that trick or treating will be a total washout, however. Most of the rain should hold off for the kiddos to make their rounds, though it will be warm and humid.

Thursday will be the start of another lovely and cool end of the week. High temperatures Thursday and Friday should be around 70 degrees with lows in the lower 50s. Some areas south and west of town might even dip into the upper 40s.

Other than Wednesday evening, the entire week should have plenty of sunshine, and after a couple of rather warm days, we should settle back into some beautiful autumn weather again.