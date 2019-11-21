Here's Your Chance to Shed a Little Light on the Texans Game Tonight

Here's your chance to add to the light on the field.

Count on arriving early to tonight's Texas game versus the Colts. Then re-set your plans to arrive even earlier.

That's the advice from the Houston Texans who expect heavy traffic (as usual) around NRG Park. Arrive late and not only will you miss the first march down the field, but the pre-game festivities.

If you get to your seats by 6:50 p.m. you can be part of the pre-game light show. There will be a prompt and you just follow those instructions to one part of the big event. So at least you can be part of one special memory win or lose from tonight's game.

Here's the instructions: