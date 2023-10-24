Rockets 2023-24 Season Preview: Key Veterans

click to enlarge Dillon Brooks will bring some intensity to the Rockets lineup. Screenshot

click to enlarge Jae'Sean Tate is one of the few Rockets veterans who didn't join the team this year. Screenshot

click to enlarge Aussie Jock Landale might win the Astros one-liner award this year. Screenshot

As the Rockets enter what they consider "phase two" (aka "wins are important"), it only makes sense that part of the plan include the addition of and subsequent focus on more than just youth. Certainly, some of those younger players, as we explored in another post, are to beginning to mature, but there is no substitute for experience when you are trying to go from developing a good team to actually becoming one.The Rockets added (and kept) a number of veterans who will add their distinctive skills to the collegiate-style atmosphere that has permeated the Rockets for three seasons. Will it translate into more wins? The Rockets are counting on it.OK, Udoka is the coach and not some veteran NBA player, but his addition this offseason was, nevertheless, a critical component of the team's rebuild. Udoka missed an entire year after violating team policies in Boston, allegedly having a relationship with a subordinate. This was after he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals the year prior.Unlike his predecessor, Stephen Silas, Udoka is known as a tough disciplinarian with a penchant for defense. Players universally love him and his approach, and the need for accountability within an organization of young but, at times, wildly undisciplined talent made the hire seem like a natural fit. Udoka is widely considered one of the better young coaches in the NBA and the Rockets landing him was certainly a coup. He has plenty of talent to work with. If he can turn this team into a winner and perhaps even a playoff contender, it will exceed expectations.The biggest offseason signing came with the addition of VanVleet, a talented point guard who helped Toronto to a championship in 2019, backing up former Rocket Kyle Lowry. He earned an All-Star nod in 2022. Signing VanVleet to a three-year deal this summer came as somewhat of a surprise to those who imagined he would opt for a more experienced team, but VanVleet called the Rockets a "perfect fit." At 29, he is in the prime of his career and offers a lot to this young team.With Kevin Porter, Jr., the Rockets never really had a floor general, but they do now in VanVleet. One of the best assist-to-turnover ratio players in the game, he is an excellent and willing passer with a good outside shot and ability to get into the lane. But he became the Rockets top target as much for his defense. He is tough and tenacious with a nose for the ball. He is routinely at to the top of the league in steals. Udoka will no doubt use VanVleet as a coach on the floor to help keep his somewhat inexperienced team organized and effective on both ends of the floor.Brooks signed an eye-opening four-year, $86 million deal with the Rockets this offseason in a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. It was surprising because as talented as the Canadian wingman is, he seemed to have worn out his welcome in Memphis with a fiery attitude and occasional over-the-top rhetoric. But that intensity is exactly why the Rockets wanted him.Brooks is, by nearly every measure, one of the most gifted defensive players in the NBA. He can defend virtually any position and is a hustle-based turnover waiting to happen. At times, it feels like there are two or three of him on the floor at one time. On offense, Brooks showed during the Olympic trials this summer that he can be an effective scorer, but he is only a 34-percent shooter from distance for his career, curtailing some of the three-and-d potential. Still, he is a big game player who is fearless on the floor, the kind of player you love if he is playing for you, but hate if you have to face him. If Udoka can help him control his temper — he was ejected from his very first preseason game in Houston in the first five minutes of the game — he will have a substantial impact on the team attitude and defense.It seems almost funny to call Tate a veteran, but he is the only remaining player from the James Harden era and a guy who came into the league later than the team's recent teenage draft picks, so here we are. Tate, 27, has been something of a Swiss Army Knife for the Rockets the last three seasons playing three positions and often setting up the offense. Silas trusted him as someone who could be counted on to keep his young team under control.After missing a substantial part of last season with injuries, Tate may be fighting for a spot in the rotation this year. Players like Brooks and youngsters like Tari Eason have similar games but with slightly better outside shots making Tate's skillset somewhat redundant. But, Tate is an effective finisher around the rim and a spark plug whose game is predicated on his motor, which seems to be constantly running. If he can hit shots, he will earn more playing time, but don't be surprised if he is the subject of trade deadline rumors either as multiple teams would like a player like Tate on their roster. It just so happens the Rockets have a few of them.The former Rocket and grizzled veteran Green returns as part mentor and part contributor. With nearly two decades under his belt — he and Kevin Durant are the only current NBA players to have played with the Seattle Supersonics if you remember them — he should bring a healthy dose of both.Green can still play, particularly offensively. His size makes him someone who can be plugged in as a stretch four or five, and he certainly knows his role. By signing a non-guaranteed deal after this year, it also gives the Rockets plenty of flexibility with his contract. More than anything, Green should be a positive influence on a bunch of kids on the team, a role he seems to relish.The Aussie center, if he gets a chance to play, might make the Rockets all-quote team, but he is most effective hustling on defense and getting into the paint. After backing up Deandre Ayton in Phoenix and having a surprising postseason run, Landale landed in Houston as a free agent and should pick up minutes as a defensive backup big on a team that sorely needs size in the frontcourt.Landale is more athletic that he might seem, but he is most effective bodying up other bigs in the paint and finishing around the rim, where he has a soft touch and the ability to draw contact. He won't blow anyone away with his lateral quickness, but his strength and size in the paint should provide dividends as a rebounder and defensive replacement backup. In what is also becoming a patter for the Rockets, Landale has a tireless motor and will grind with the best of them.A last-minute addition to the Rocket via a veteran minimum deal, Bullock could be an important under-the-radar get for the team. The 32-year-old small forward is a career 38 percent shooting from distance making him instantly the best shooter on the team. And with good size, he can be a solid defender as well.Bullock adds yet another wing player on a team that has a number of guys at that position, but it's a low-risk-high-reward signing given his age and willingness to play whatever role the team needs. Udoka will undoubtedly love having another veteran who can shoot to plug in when needed, but that spot has become a pretty crowded position this offseason. Stay tuned to see how the team handles it.