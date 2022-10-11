Rockets Preview: A Whole Bunch of Centers

click to enlarge Boban should earn a spot for his personality alone. Photo by Jeff Balke

On Sunday, the Rockets signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein to a deal that will send him to their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Cauley-Stein, most recently with the Sixers, hasn't played meaningful minutes since the 2020-21 season when he split time between Dallas and Toronto. So, why sign him at all? One word: insurance.This Rockets team is choc full of centers, but none would fill a "traditional" role and the mix of undersized big men and defensive specialists makes having a veteran like Cauley-Stein just a short plane ride away a blessing for a team that will go into the season with more questions than answers at the position. Let's take a look at the centers.The second year Turkish big man demonstrated, despite his youthful age (he joined the Rockets last year just barely 19), he already has some sophisticated offensive abilities in the low block. Sengun is more of an old-school post up type player with some high post passing skills reminiscent of his idol Nikola Jokic. His footwork around the basket is advanced and his court vision is elite already. Sengun is undersized at six-nine and will rely on help defense against bigger players — don't be surprised if he and rookie Jabari Smith, Jr. switch defensive assignment frequently.The goal for Sengun is to improve his shooting from distance and learn to be a solid defender. He has some decent shot blocking skills and his shot did improve throughout last season. With that, he has a chance to be a Jokic-like player for the Rockets even without the size.It came as a bit of a shock to some fans when Fernando, who had barely played with the team after being acquired as part of the Daniel Theiss deal last year with Boston. But, the organization is high on him as a big man. Like Sengun, he is undersized in height, but he has a wide body and good hands. He's a solid shot blocker and is expected to be a quality defender in the post. His offensive skills are limited at this point, but he seems like a guy who can grow into a reserve role by running the floor and hustling for rebounds and blocks.After helping to lead Spain to a Euroleague title in the offseason, the Rockets are hopeful that Garuba will rebound from an injury-plagued rookie season. Like his other center counterparts, he is smallish for the big man spot, but he has terrific hands and is an above average shot blocker. He really needs to hone his offensive game and get his points by hustling, which will earn him more minutes.Known to fans as simply "Boban," Marjanovic is the one guy not lacking in size. At seven-three, he is a behemoth on the floor when he gets minutes. Though the Rockets are expected to keep him, don't expect a ton of minutes for Boban. His sense of humor and winning personality should probably earn him a job. If he can get a few minutes here and there, that would be a bonus.If Cauley-Stein is a wild card, Favors might be the Joker. Brought in as part of an eight-player deal that sent David Nwaba to Dallas, Favors should mostly be relied upon to mentor young guys and provide emergency and injury backup minutes. Favors can still play at 31, but with a roster that is already maxed out at 20 players (and a 15-man limit for the regular season), he will have to earn his spot.