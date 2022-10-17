Rockets Preview: Wildly Athletic Wings

If there is one thing this Rockets team will be this year, it's athletic. Youth aside, they have collected a group of high flyers the likes of which we may have never seen in Houston. It's still a massive question mark as to how Coach Stephen Silas will put them together on the flood, but he has boatloads of options.The question is whether those will be cohesive, winning options or a hodge-podge of mediocre players looking more like a pickup game than NBA basketball. Time will tell, but the forwards on this team, like their backcourt counterparts will be really fun to watch at times.The Rockets number three draft pick has been exactly what they expected. He is long — 6'11" — and athletic with a smooth stroke from three and outstanding defense both inside and on the perimeter. He should be an outstanding complement to Jalen Green both running and spacing the floor. The question is when/if he will be able to develop any ball skills to allow him to create his own shot. He is still pretty raw in that regard. He also needs to put on muscle. But he's only 19 years old, so the sky is the limit. We will just need to be patient.The now veteran forward signed a new three-year deal in the offseason that secures his spot with the team for the next few seasons. Despite being a few years older than the developing core, Tate feels like a part of the gang. He is a Swiss Army Knife, able to defend any position and provide relentless energy and hustle. He has a decent post game and is said to have been improving his outside shot. That will be the key to his and the Rockets' success with him on the floor. If he can force defenders to cover him behind the arc, it will unlock a lot of options on the offensive end.Martin requested a trade prior to training camp, no doubt seeing the glut of wings that were going to be on the team. It has been frustrating for a guy who has developed patiently from the G League to the rotation to see so many other potential minute hogs vying for his playing time. But, Martin has unique skills the team loves including this uncanny shot blocking ability and his acrobatic dunks while running the floor. He also seems to have improved his jump shot which will be the main way to stay on the floor. Whether the team moves him or not, Martin will play a vital role for them if and until he does. He may just have to do it through competition."Gary Bird" became a fan favorite last season for his often wild and off-balance three pointers that had the knack of going in at big moments. He should reprise his role as the designated shooter off the bench, but the Rockets would love for him to find other spaces on the floor to operate and improve his mediocre defense. There will be plenty of guys chomping at the bit to take his minutes, so he will need to perform if he wants to stay on the floor.In what has become the most interesting draft choice for the Rockets this season, Eason is a guy who is just everywhere on the floor. He has an absolute nose for the ball and seems to be around every offensive rebound and loose ball. This means the team does not need to run plays for him in order for him to score, an incredibly valuable commodity. He also has a nasty streak on defense. Eason will need to make better choices both in the half court and in transition. He will also have to improve his outside shooting. But, he feels like a player who the team will have a hard time keeping off the floor.