Astros Week: Projected Lineups for the Postseason

click to enlarge David Hensley will likely slip onto the playoff roster in the final utility position. Photo by Jack Gorman

The Astros wrapped up their final road trip of the season in Baltimore over the weekend with a two-game split against the feisty Orioles after sweeping the Rays in Tampa. With just eight games left, the Astros magic number for clinching home field advantage in the American League is down to two. They have virtually no chance of catching the Dodgers for the best record in baseball. The Astros need to go 6-2 to match their best ever record of 107-55.We'll get into grading the regular season next week while we have five days to mull over which team we will face in the ALDS, but let's take a moment to figure out who might be in the rotation and lineup.What a wild series. After losing the first two games at Camden Yards, unable to score a single run, the Astros came back with 11 runs in a crazy back-and-forth to win 11-10 on Saturday followed by a pitchers duel they blew open late to win 6-3 Sunday. O's second baseman Rougned Odor was an absolute thorn in the side of Astros pitchers getting big hit after big hit. To come out of there on the final road trip of the season with a split is a blessing. Baltimore took two of three in Houston in August. They appear to be a team that is a very tough out for the Astros. Fortunately, they won't have to worry about them until next season.This is going to be a tough decision for a five-game ALDS given the depth of talent in the rotation, but let's give it a shot.The three and four spots are interchangeable at this point and you could consider piggy-backing guys if you get to a fourth game, but these are clearly your best four, which is saying a lot considering who you are leaving off this list.There are plenty of fans who would love to see Hunter Brown's name on this list. With the way he has pitched and the team's inclination to throw him out of the bullpen late in the season, it would be intriguing, but weighing his lack of experience against his incredible stuff is going to make for the toughest roster decision of the postseason. Ultimately, it will likely come down to the fact that he is a rookie.With only one lefty that isn't named Framber, Smith is someone the Astros are going to put on the playoff roster. Maton and Neris probably won't be asked to pitch in high leverage situations with both Urquidy and Garcia available, but they make the most sense with their experience.The decisions here should be a lot easier.No telling how manager Dusty Baker will handle the catching duties, but Maldonado is likely to get the bulk of the work here. We'll see Christian Vasquez in specific roles as DH or pinch hitter.Diaz is swinging the hottest bat and likely gets the nod as a starter in the outfield or DH if Alvarez gets time out there.Dubon could be a late-inning replacement, but Vasquez and Mancini will be counted on plenty for their bats in both pinch hitting duty and DH. Hensley can play utility infield in a pinch.Just three series left, with a pair, interestingly enough, against National League teams. First up are the Arizona Diamondbacks, a team that has solid starting pitching but is in the bottom third of the league in offense. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games and are, obviously, not going to the postseason.That is followed by a three-game set against the Rays, who will be motivated by a number of factors including the absolute manhandling they got from the Astros in Tampa last week, their continued battle for wildcard position, and the complication of Hurricane Ian, which could make landfall while they are in Houston. That is a fascinating juxtaposition considering how they allowed the Astros to use Tropicana Field in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.Finally, a three-game set at Minute Maid against the Phillies, who are battling for their wildcard life in the NL. They could come to Houston with their literal postseason lives on the line.Regardless, if figures to be a very interesting and exciting final week-plus of the season.