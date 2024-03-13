Projecting the Astros 2024 Roster

We are now weeks into Spring Training and the lineup we expect the Astros to employ is being rolled out with greater frequency. Starting pitchers are being stretched into the fourth inning and Opening Day is inching closer.



The Astros are somewhat unique among MLB teams in that the bulk of their roster is already set. Even players that may get starts for the first time (Jake Meyers, Yainer Diaz) have been with the club. Landing a spot on the 26-man roster will be difficult to damn near impossible for most rookies in the Astros system. But, there still could be surprises. Let's take a look at where we are currently.



Starting Position Players (9)



Jose Abreu (1B)

Jose Altuve (2B)

Jeremy Peña (SS)

Alex Bregman (3B)

Chas McCormick (LF)

Jake Meyers (CF)

Kyle Tucker (RF)

Yainer Diaz (C)

Yordan Alvarez (DH)



Meyers and Diaz are newcomers to the everyday lineup. Meyers, in particular, will be pushed to earn his spot. Everyone knows he is a plus defender, but it will be his bat that will determine if he sticks as a starter. For Diaz, hopes are high that he will continue the promising start of this rookie season. Anything would seem to be an improvement over Martin Maldonado at the plate if not behind it, but Diaz has a plus arm and is working diligently to improve his pitcher-catcher communication and framing. It could be a huge year for the Astros young catcher.



Bench Position Players (4)



Mauricio Dubon

Victor Caratini



These are the locks with Dubon coming off a Gold Glove season as the team's Swiss Army knife utility man. He will get time on the infield and in center, with plenty of opportunities both defensively and offensively. Caratini provides some insurance for Diaz as a veteran catcher and occasional first baseman. His switch hitting at the plate will give manager Joe Espada additional flexibility in pinch hit situations.



Jon Singleton

Grae Kessinger



At this point, Kessinger feels a bit like a lock because he can play all four infield spots, particularly third. The Astros have said they want to keep guys fresh this year and that means the ability to provide days off that don't necessarily involve the DH spot. Kessinger feels like a safe, if somewhat uninteresting choice. Singleton is going to be controversial. The Astros want a lefty bat on the bench and Singleton is out of minor league options meaning the team would have to place him on waivers if he didn't make the 26-man roster. Our preference here would be youngster Joey Loperfido, who has impressing in Spring Training and has power from the left side. But the waiver wire may force the Astros' hand for now. If Corey Julks were a better defender or played more than left field, he might be an option here as well.



Starting Rotation (5)



Justin Verlander (on IL the first two weeks of the season so not counted in number above)

Framber Valdez

Cristian Javier

Hunter Brown

Jose Urquidy

J.P. France



This will be affected by Verlander's injury and the return of France — will he be ready for his first start? — but this is the staff they expect to have going forward. Right now, that will mean six starters given they play on 21 of their first 22 days of the season. The ultimate five-man will partly be based on injury and partly on who pitches well, which is why...



Starter Options



Ronel Blanco

Spencer Arrighetti

Brandon Bielak



It is unlikely any other pitchers will break camp as starters, but Blanco and Bielak are candidates for the bullpen and Arrighetti has been good enough that he may warrant a call up in season. Blanco will be the first option to start if Verlander and/or France are not ready, but the plan is, barring health issues, to keep the main rotation intact and adjust when Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers, Jr. return from their injuries, if indeed that happens in 2024. The Astros will likely want to keep anyone who would otherwise be in the bullpen rather than someone like Arrighetti who is a starter.



Bullpen (8)



Josh Hader

Ryan Pressly

Bryan Abreu

Rafael Montero

Ronel Blanco

Brandon Bielak



These feel like the locks with the back three of the rotation one of the strongest in baseball. If Montero can come back from falling off a cliff midway through last season and Blanco can become the player in the majors he has shown himself to be in consecutive Spring Trainings, this could be a very solid pen. Bielak feels like a comfortable choice because of his ability to both spot start and make relief apperances.



Seth Martinez

Bennett Souza



If Dylan Coleman could find the strike zone, he would be a presumptive reliever, but that isn't the case. Both Martinez and Souza have big league experience and Martinez is a guy the Astros trust in high leverage situations. Souza offers them another lefty out of the pen, something they have rarely had over the last few seasons. Only one of these two will remain with the team after Verlander returns, however. Our money is on Martinez.



One other note is that the Astros will technically have a 25-man roster for the first two games of the season because Abreu will be serving his two-game suspension incurred during the postseason.