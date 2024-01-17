Astros Lose Graveman to Injury, In Pursuit of Neris

Throughout the offseason, the hot topic around the Astros has been their bullpen. One of the better pens in all of baseball, they were set to lose three of their primary relievers to free agency. And despite a trade that netted them Dylan Coleman from Kansas City, they still seemed unwilling to break the bank to sign relief help.
Then came Tuesday when it was reported veteran reliever Kendal Graveman had surgery last week to repair an injury in his shoulder that kept him out of the postseason. That injury will now cause him to miss the entire 2024 season.
Graverman was acquired last year for minor league catcher Korey Lee after the emergence of Yainer Diaz. The former Astro rejoined the team and performed well prior to his injury. Because his contract continued through the 2024 season, it was assumed he could help fill one of the holes potentially left by Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris, all free agents this offseason.
Now, the team will need to figure out what to do in his absence.
GM Dana Brown has been steadfast in his desire to add without overspending. No doubt that is partially in response to last year's overpaying of Rafael Montero. He reiterated that in a report in the Athletic on Tuesday. It is also well known that owner Jim Crane is generally loathe to eclipse the league's competitive balance tax unless it is for a good reason (acquiring Zack Greinke in 2019 would be one). The team is just barely below that tax at the moment.
Brown has been adamant that the team could find the depth they need within the organization. He and others have pointed to oft-injured prospect Forest Whitley as a potential bullpen option as well as converted starters like J.P. France or Jose Urquidy, though both of them will likely be needed while Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers, Jr. recover from surgery.
Other options include Ronel Blanco, Parker Mushinski, Bennett Souza, Seth Martinez, Sean Dubin and Oliver Ortega, recently claimed off of waivers. There is also Spencer Arrighetti, their third highest ranked prospect who played at Triple A Sugar Land part of last season.
But, another possibility has emerged in the potential re-signing of Neris, who is also being pursued by the Yankees and Rangers. Neris, in many ways, was the glue of the Astros bullpen, providing consistency and a voice for many of the team's Latin players. If they were able to bring him back, Neris would preserve one of the better 7-8-9 pitching trios in baseball along with Bryan Abreu and closer Ryan Pressly.
It has been widely reported that the Astros are speaking to Neris and his agent, but it is possible the cost is too high. If so, they will need to sort all of this out in spring training, which is closer than you might think. Pitchers and catchers report in less than a month.
For now, the loss of Graveman leaves another hole in a bullpen that has sprung a lot of leaks in the offseason.