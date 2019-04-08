 


Heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled through Houston on Sunday, but change is in the airEXPAND
Heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled through Houston on Sunday, but change is in the air
Photo by Doogie Roux

Weather Week: After the Rain, the Sun

Jeff Balke | April 8, 2019 | 5:37am
Houston got its first significant rainfall in quite a while over the weekend. Some of it came attached to some heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. While we certainly needed the rain, we could have done without the winds and torrential downpours. But, hey, springtime in Houston.

Fortunately, this week will be quite different. Just as things began to clear later in the day Sunday, that clearing will remain for much of the week bringing with it sunshine and rather warm temperatures.

A few lingering clouds will be around on Monday, but it should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. It should be beautiful spring weather.

Tuesday, winds make a full shift out of the north and sunny skies will dominate. As a result, we'll see some quite warm temperatures climbing into the upper 80s, but with lower humidity it won't feel like summer just yet, especially with lows in the lower 60s in the evening.

On Wednesday, winds will begin to shift back to the south and the humidity will increase. With highs climbing back into the upper 80s, it will definitely start to feel like summer. Lows will drop into the 60s again, but it won't be as pleasant as Tuesday.

By Thursday, clouds will start to build back in a bit before a cool down this weekend, but more on that later in the week.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

