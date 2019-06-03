 


The National Weather Service is forecasting a 60 percent chance the tropical disturbance will be a depression or storm.
Courtesy National Weather Service

Tropical Disturbance Will Bring Rain to Houston Midweek

Jeff Balke | June 3, 2019 | 5:00am
Hurricane season began this week and we already have our first tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance in the southwestern Gulf has a 60 percent chance of developing into a depression or storm as it moves northwest toward the Texas and Mexico coastlines according to the National Weather Service.

Given its proximity to land, it is unlikely it will develop into anything significant, but it is very likely to provide plenty of rainfall for a large portion of Texas Wednesday and Thursday.

How it will affect Houston is still a bit in doubt. If current forecasts hold, it could more onshore around the Texas-Mexico border as a low pressure system ultimately moving northwest through the state. The farther west, the less the impact on the Houston area, but there is no question we will get plenty of rain starting late on Tuesday and continuing into early Thursday, ending probably by later on Thursday.

It's a good reminder the hurricane season is upon us and while the rain is desperately needed around here lately, we all know how tropical weather can go from a decent rain storm to something more serious rather quickly. So, this is a good time to get prepared for the season.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

