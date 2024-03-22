Four Final Touches the Houston Texans Can Put on Free Agency Period

If the Houston Texans were a security on the New York Stock Exchange, they would have a gigantic green arrow pointed in an upward trajectory next to their stock symbol this offseason. "Investors" (i.e. fans and media) were already bullish (no pun intended) on the Texans heading into the offseason, but the acquisitions they've made over the last week have experts going gaga over the team.
The Athletic, a very respected website for analysis and journalism, have the Texans currently rated fourth in the league in their post "first week of free agency" power rankings. FOURTH. The last time the Texans were mentioned as the fourth best in anything, it was in the AFC South, where they were the fourth best out of four teams for a three year period. Rankings like the one mentioned above have them fourth out of ALL 32 teams! EXCITING!
GM Nick Caserio would be the first to tell you, though, that the team is incomplete right now, There are still areas to improve. Some of those reinforcements will come in the draft next months, but there are still some names floating around in free agency that could fill needs on the team. Here are the four areas for which I think Caserio should still be shopping:
Cornerback opposite Derek Stingley, Jr.
The Texans have signed Jeff Okudah, a former third overall pick back in 2020, who would probably be the other starting CB opposite Stingley, if they had to play a game on Sunday. That is not ideal. Steven Nelson gave the Texans very solid play at that spot last season, and Nelson remains available, if both sides want to go that way.
IDEAL PICK UP: Stephon Gilmore
Wide receiver depth, preferably slot receiver
The Texans made it clear when they swung and missed on Keenan Allen in an attempted trade last week that they are still looking to add talent in the receiving corps. Nico Collins and Tank Dell are both very good on the outside, but the Texans look to be adding someone with some slot wide receiver skills. I'm guessing that they may add another veteran, and use a draft pick on a wide receiver next month.
IDEAL PICK UP: Tyler Boyd
Safety help, since Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are both question marks
On paper, the Texans felt great about the safety position heading into last season. Jalen Pitre was coming off a stellar rookie year, and Jimmie Ward was a nice free agency pickup. Both were elected captains for 2023. However, Pitre's performance went backwards and Ward suffered multiple injuries, and played only ten games. There are a ton of veteran safeties on the market right now, after teams mysteriously decided to purge at that position this offseason.
IDEAL PICK UP: Quandre Diggs
One more veteran running back
Joe Mixon was an excellent by Caserio, but right now, Dameon Pierce is the backup. Pierce had the toughest adjustment to a new scheme of any player last season. He admitted as much late in the season, when he joined me on the team's post game show, and said that DeMeco Ryans probably wouldn't get the version of Pierce he's looking for until 2024. Like wide receiver, I expect a veteran to be added, and help to sought out in the draft.
IDEAL PICK UP: Ezekiel Elliott
