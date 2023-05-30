Texas House Announces Impeachment Managers Prosecuting AG Case in Senate Trial

The Texas House appointed 12 of its members to prosecute the impeachment case against Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday during its final meeting this regular legislative session.



The Republican-majority board of impeachment managers will be chaired by representative Andrew Murr (R-Junction) and vice chaired by representative Ann Johnson (D-Houston).



The ten other managers on the board include representatives Charlie Green, (R-Fort Worth); Joe Moody, (D-El Paso); Terry Canales, (D-Edinburg); Jeff Leach, (R-Plano); Oscar Longoria, (D-Mission), Morgan Meyer, (R-University Park); Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park); Cody Vasut (R-Angleton); David Spiller, (R-Jacksboro) and Erin Gámez (D-Brownsville).



These representatives were named after the House adopted a resolution introduced by Murr to create the board in a 136-4 vote.



This comes two days after house members overwhelmingly voted in support of impeaching Paxton over allegations of his abuses of power and illicit misconduct.



Following the announcement, the managers went directly to the Senate to deliver the 20 articles of impeachment.



The next step is the trial which will occur in the Senate; however, it has not been scheduled yet, according to Murr – who spoke during a press conference held by the House Committee on General Investigating on Monday evening.



However, the Senate did announce the Trial would begin sometime before August 28, as a committee of seven senators will meet on June 20 to adopt rules for impeachment proceedings.S

The committee will be chaired by Senator Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) and vice chaired by Senator Juan Hinojosa (D-McAllen). The other senators appointed to the committee include Brandon Creighton, (R-Conroe); Pete Flores, (R-Pleasanton); Joan Huffman, (R-Houston); Phil King, (R-Weatherford) and Royce West, (D-Dallas).