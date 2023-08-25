Houston Will Host The 2028 Republican National Convention

"Houston is a special events city; we know how to host a major convention. We are proud to be chosen as the site for the 2028 Republican National Convention. This keeps us on the global stage, allowing us to showcase our amazing venues and the people who keep our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses operating. As the nation's most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country. We're excited to showcase that identity and Houston's unsurpassed hospitality. We thank the RNC for selecting Houston to host the 2028 Republican National Convention."

Republican National Committee officials announced on Friday that Houston will be home to the 2028 Republican National Convention – making it the first time in 30 years the event will return to the city.The announcement comes five years ahead of when the convention will occur. Although the dates have not been determined, it is expected to be held sometime in August 2028, according to the Houston First Corporation – a marketing and venue management organization.Houston First put in a bid to become the host city last year. Other contenders included Dallas, Miami, Nashville and Jacksonville. The convention is expected to bring at least 50,000 visitors to Houston and generate $200 million.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner welcomed the convention to Houston when the city was announced as a possible host despite some Democrats against putting it on. He commended Houston’s ability to host large-scale events.Turner’s statement about Friday’s decision:According to Houston First, the convention’s general session will be held in the Toyota Center, while related events will expand to the George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park.At the convention, Republican Party members will select the GOP’s president and vice-president candidates for the 2028 November election. In 1992, the last time Houston hosted the event, Former President George H.W. Bush was nominated for re-election.Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said Houston is a “perfect example” of how the party is growing – referencing the city’s demographics and the increase in the number of Hispanic Republican voters, according to reports.After the announcement, Governor Greg Abbott took to X, formerly Twitter, and said the decision would result in more Republican victories in future elections in Texas.Brandon Rottinghaus, professor of political science at the University of Houston, said bringing the convention to Houston is likely a political decision as it creates the chance to generate more GOP turnout in a traditionally Democrat-leaning city.“The Republican Party knows that it has to defend Texas; if they don’t keep Texas red, the prospect of winning the presidency is significantly lower,” Rottinghaus said. “If a Democrat wins California, New York, Illinois and Texas, that’s the ballgame.”“Republicans recognize that as Texas demographics change, there’s a risk that it could go blue, and this is an opportunity for them to make sure that flag is planted deep in the Lone Star State,” he said.The 2024 Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18.