New Year's Resolutions for the Houston Texans' Four Most Prominent Rookies

At their core, New Year's resolutions are a good thing, as they are at least a tacit acknowledgement of the need for self improvement. Granted, they are attached to an arbitrary date, that really has no sensible tie-in to whatever the area of self improvement may be, but hey, whatever gets us to the gym, right?For NFL players, the need for acknowledgement of flaws and subsequent improvement of said flaws is a year round endeavor, and should never be tied to the changing of the actual calendar year from, say, 2022 to 2023. For rookies, especially, this quest to make yourself a better "you" (as a player AND person) is, for some, a necessity for survival.While the upper half of the Texans rookie class has very little to worry about in terms of making the team next season — NEWS FLASH! They may all be starters next season! — I still don't mind advising them on New Year's resolutions for 2023, if they are so inclined to listen to me. And really, why wouldn't an elite 20-something, world class athlete listen to a 50-something radio host and blog writer for advice on their career as a professional athlete. Makes perfect sense.So here we go:Stingley has had problems with injuries and illness pretty regularly since his true freshman year at LSU in 2019, when he was a first team All American. For the first half of his rookie season with the Texans, Stingley stayed pretty healthy, after being handled with kid gloves throughout training camp. Then a "mild hamstring" injury turned into a season ending hamstring injury. Therefore, my New Year's resolution for Stingley — attend regular physical therapy on his hamstrings, and possibly sign up for one of those "illegal in the United States" surgeries that Kobe Bryant used to get.Green has had a very trying rookie season. Like Stingley, he's dealt with injuries. For Green, it's been his knee and shoulder that have ailed him, and lately an ankle injury. When he's been playing, though, Green has not been good. His body is somewhat sloppy, and he has a lot of "baby fat" on him. Therefore, my New Year's resolution for Green — cut out all junk food, show up at the NRG Stadium gym every day, and start to look like an adult offensive lineman.Unlike Stingley and Green, Pitre has been a rock at the back end of the Texans' defense, gradually improving every week to where he will finish the season as the first rookie in NFL history with five interceptions AND 125 or more tackles. However, while Pitre has made a lot of tackles, he's MISSED a lot of tackles, too. Therefore, my New Year's resolution for Pitre — watch two hours of film a day on tackling angles, purchase a tackling dummy for your backyard, dream of tackling while you sleep at night, and tackle regular citizens in public if it will help improve this facet of your game.Last but certainly not least, we have running back Dameon Pierce, who somehow has found a way to (a) run for almost 1,000 yards on one of the worst offensive teams in football, and (b) become one of Houston's most popular athletes, despite playing for a 2-13-1 squad. When healthy, Pierce was sublime, showing elite tackle breaking ability as part of a super punishing running style. However, he had issues with ball security during the season, with four fumbles. Therefore, my New Year's resolution for Pierce — carry a football with you wherever you go, so it becomes a part of you, and you become emotionally attached to the ball like it's a family member. If need be, watchwith Tom Hanks, and learn more about his relationship with Wilson the Volleyball.