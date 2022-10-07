Rockets Preview: Jalen Green Headlines a Potentially Devastating Backcourt

The Rockets starting backcourt returns in an offseason that saw a lot of young additions to the roster. The talent is clearly there and athleticism will be off the charts for the guards this year, headlined by second-year star-in-the-making Jalen Green and his backcourt mate, Kevin Porter, Jr., who spends his second full season at point guard.The Rockets will have a number of interchangeable pieces to plug in at both spots from the bench and they are certain to mix and match with a variety of different lineups. This may very well be a year-long competition for some given how far the team will be under the cap next summer. Let's take a peek at the Rockets backcourt.Green remains the star of this squad even with the addition of rookie first round pick Jabari Smith, Jr. Green put on about a dozen pounds of muscle and, according to him, worked on his ball handling and playing through contact. If he can be even a little more physical in his second year, he will start getting to the line, which could dramatically increase his already prolific scoring. The key for Green, as for the entire Rockets team, will be how much he improves defensively. He has all the tools. He just needs to put them to use.This is a critically important year for both Porter and the Rockets. Porter is in the final year of his contract and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the year. The Rockets want to find out if he is worth a long-term deal to play the point guard. It's clear both sides want this to work. KPJ has boatloads of talent, but isn't a prototypical point guard and has had his share of emotional issues to work through. He says he is in a good place and spent a lot of time in the offseason working on himself. He also showed he can be a very good defender at the end of last year. Now, can he be a floor leader? He doesn't have to be Chris Paul to run the point (see: Harden, James), but he does need to find his spot among all the young talent they have assembled around he and Green.Nix is such an unknown to those outside of the Rockets, he isn't even listed in the team depth chart on ESPN, but the Rockets are very high on the young oversized point guard, who cut his teeth in the G League. Nix is big for a point guard, but he has good handles and sees the floor well. He also has terrific quickness for his size and would give the Rockets all kinds of switching options defensively. There are others waiting in the wings for this gig, so Nix will have to show sustained quality play to keep the spot, but, for now, he's the odds on favorite to take over when KPJ sits.The second-year guard drafted at the end of the first round last season forced his way into the lineup last year with tenacious defense and NBA scoring ability. This season, he will need to learn to slow the game down and take better shots. His skills in transition are practically unmatched on the team, but he tends to play a little out of control on the offensive end and gamble a little too much defensively. If he can learn to play within himself, he is going to see a ton of minutes this year and into the future.Technically, Gordon is expected to start at small forward, but his skills are so varied that he is worth mentioning here. The question is whether he will remain with the Rockets the entire season. This is his last year under contract and he is one of the oldest players on the team. There's an argument to be made that he would be better on a contender giving himself a shot at a ring and the young Rockets more time on the floor. But, if he does play, he is going to help get wins. He is still their best defender and three-point shooter.Washington is the most prototypical point guard on the roster. He handles the ball extremely well, has great court vision and the ability to hit floaters in the lane. He still needs work on his distance shooting and defense, which is why he will likely end up in the G League at least for part of the year. The Rockets love getting young guys work in the Rio Grande Valley using the same system and terminology to give players time to learn and grow. He may go down initially, but his skillset will get him back before the year is over and he could be a long-term solution as an everyday backup or even a starter if the situation is right and he progresses.The big eight-player deal that sent David Nwaba and others to the Mavs in exchange for Derek Favors and others included Maledon, a French-born player who spent his first to years in Oklahoma City. He can play both backcourt spots, but has been used a ton at point over the first couple season in the league. Maledon's primary weakness is shooting from three. His rookie season, he shot 33 percent from behind the arc, but regressed to under 30 percent last season. On a team that will shoot a bunch of them and rely on floor spacing to get open shots, that will need to be his main area of improvement if he is able to make the team.