Rockets Trade for Injured Steven Adams

February 2, 2024 9:51AM

Coach Ime Udoka will try to instill more toughness in his Rockets team with the acquisition of Steven Adams. Photo by Sean Thomas
The Houston Rockets made their first move ahead of the February 8 trading deadline sending Victor Oladipo and three second round draft picks to Memphis in exchange for New Zealand born center Steven Adams. The move, essentially swapping injured players (Adams is out for the season with a knee injury) is one the Rockets hope will add depth to their front court next season along with the kind of toughness Adams brings and coach Ime Udoka wants to instill in his young squad.

Adams has been a beast on the boards throughout his seven-year NBA career and is a tough, hard nosed defender. He makes an quality backup for Alperen Sengun, who has come into his own this year as an All-Star hopeful at center.

While the move doesn't help (or hurt) the Rockets this season, it could be a precursor to more deals to come. It is clear the team wants to upgrade the roster and rumors have swirled that they are pursing a move for another star-level player this year. Oladipo, who never actually suited up for the team this year, is an expiring contract for a sinking Grizzlies team and the Rockets were expected to try and move him, but there are other bigger options that could be looming.

According to reports, virtually everything is on the table for a team hungry to compete for the play-in games prior to the postseason, particularly since the teams struggles over the last month have dropped them in the standings.

Some have speculated Jalen Green could be moved because he is young and incredibly talented, but struggled to find his game early this year in Udoka's system. But, he has come around lately as a bright spot offensively on a team that struggles to score.

With less than a week remaining before the deadline, expect the Rockets to be active. Whether they can land a star they covet remains to be seen.
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.
