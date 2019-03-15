Three-Way Tie for Third Remains Advantage Rockets

The Rockets will need all they can get from the MVP to hold onto the third seed in the West.

The Rockets fell to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night in what could turn out to be the deciding factor for the No. 1 spot in the West. Additionally, it almost assures the Rockets no shot of reaching that mark, which was already unlikely. In other words, very little was decided in the 106-104 loss at Toyota Center Wednesday.

However, while that game ended the Rockets' nine-game winning streak, which has catapulted them into a virtual tie for the third spot in the Western Conference, another win streak may be on the horizon and they will need it.

First, we should clear up some basic info about the playoff standings. At this point, with only 14 games left, the Rockets' most likely battle for positioning comes with Portland and OKC, who all have 46 losses (as of writing this, the Blazers were a half game back by virtue of one fewer win than the other two). They are all a full four games back in the loss column vs. Denver, a very tough number to make up in 14 games.