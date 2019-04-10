 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
4
James Harden had a couple critical misses at the end of regulation resulting in a loss Tuesday night.EXPAND
James Harden had a couple critical misses at the end of regulation resulting in a loss Tuesday night.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Rockets Blow Fourth Quarter Lead, Chance at Number Two Seed

Jeff Balke | April 10, 2019 | 7:07am
AA

Everything lined up for the Rockets on Tuesday night. The Nuggets, on the road in Utah, lost. The Rockets were up 13 to start the third quarter. A win plus a Denver loss meant the team that was at the bottom of the Western Conference in November could climb to the second seed. Then, it all unraveled.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a furious run and James Harden missed a critical free throw (and an open look at the buzzer) leading to a 112-111 loss at OKC and a chance the Rockets could fall from a chance at the second seed all the way to fourth with wins by Portland (home for Sacramento) and Denver (home for Minnesota) tomorrow. If Denver loses, Rockets could still wind up second, but that's unlikely and they only wind up at number three if Portland loses, which is equally unlikely.

In the last game, the final quarter of the regular season, the Rockets couldn't close out, something that has plagued them throughout much of the season until the last month-plus when they were finally healthy. But, it might not be all bad.

The second seed quite possibly could have netted the Clippers as a first round matchup (or the Spurs). While the Rockets destroyed the Clippers recently, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA since the All-Star break. And a three seed pits the Rockets against these same Thunder.

On the other hand, the four seed would match the Rockets against Utah, a team they have handled and a team they beat last year in the playoffs.

The reason so many people want the second or third seed is the chance to avoid the Golden State Warriors until the Western Conference Finals. A four seed means they could see Golden State in the second round. But, the Rockets, if they are going to win a title, will likely have to go through the Warriors at some point anyway.

Still, Tuesday night, with their own destiny in their hands, the Rockets coughed up a game they had in the bag. That's not the way you want to start the playoffs.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >