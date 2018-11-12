Making Shots Changes Everything for the Rockets

For all the talk of their struggling defense early in the season, the Rockets held four straight opponents under 100 points. It helped to push the struggling team up to 18th in defensive rating after beginning the season nearly dead last. And before you say 18th isn't great, it matches where they were at this point in the season last year.

But even with improved defense, going into Sunday evening, the Rockets had dropped two of those four games, including in OKC with Russell Westbrook in street clothes, and at San Antonio, a team that has been solid to begin the season, but were certainly beatable. In those two games, the Rockets scored 80 and 89 points and shot a combined 35 percent from the field and a dreadful 24 percent from three.