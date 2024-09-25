Navigation
Rockets, Fertitta Show Off Brand New Practice Facility

September 25, 2024 5:00AM

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta shows off the team's new training facility.
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta shows off the team's new training facility. Photo by Jeff Balke
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said former owner Leslie Alexander bought the team for $77 million in 1993. "This facility cost $75 million," he said as he unveiled the Memorial Hermann Houston Rockets Training Center to media on Tuesday.

Sitting on a corner lot on Old Katy Road — the Landry's offices next door and Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel conveniently just a couple miles away — the new massive facility is the latest in Fertitta's growing empire of spaces (including restaurants, hotels, casinos and, oh by the way, the Toyota Center) and one of the most impressive.

On Tuesday, team President of Business Operations Gretchen Scheirr led a contingent of media on a tour of the space that includes offices, training rooms, locker rooms and dining space all centered around a pair of full-sized courts in the center. Here, everything literally revolves around basketball.

Current players like Amen Thompson and Jalen Green along with Rockets greats Elvin Hayes, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon and Rudy Tomjaovich were on hand to christen the latest jewel in the Rockets crown.
click to enlarge
Former Rocket greats like Hakeem Olajuwon (right) and current players were on hand Tuesday.
Photo by Jeff Balke
Both Fertitta and GM Rafael Stone were quick to brush aside the idea that the new center, one of the finest in the sport, might bring them more respect around the league. Respect is something they both believe the team has already earned around the NBA. But, the impact on the Rockets is evident with Stone calling it a "game changer." There is no question this huge gym-slash-office is a first rate addition for the Rockets, from its brand new luxury war room for draft night to the million-dollar training hill in the back yard.

In addition to the amenities for players and staff, it is replete with a separate locker room for visiting players should they need it, particularly if they stay in Fertitta's nearby luxury hotel, which he hopes for out loud. And who can blame him? He is nothing if not outspoken in his desire to provide his team with the absolute best money can buy.

It also helps that it is close for the owner himself. "I'm a convenience guy," he explained, praising the fact that it is on his route to work and even has a helipad next door.

The team has been working out in the new digs for a few weeks and training camp, which opens next week, will convene here as well. Stone admits the two full courts is probably the most important aspect of the facility for the team side. The more space to scrimmage, the better.

But, it's not as if the Toyota Center will be abandoned. They still play all their home games there and with remodeling in the works for the downtown building, the practice facility provides them plenty of options. If whatever they are planning for the Toyota Center is anything close to the training facility, the team will certainly want for nothing.
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.
