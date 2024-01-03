Five Thoughts on the Rockets as they Head into a Tough Stretch of the Schedule

click to enlarge Whatever funk he was in, Jalen Green seems to have gotten through it. Photo by Sean Thomas

Rookie Amen Thompson played against his twin brother, Ausar, Monday night.

Brooks still out with an oblique strain.

Cam Whitmore might be pushed the Rockets for more playing time.

The Rockets started off the new year right with a decisive win over Detroit, a team that was coming off their first win in 29 straight tries. Yikes. The Rockets missed setting the team record for third quarter scoring by two points turning a five-point halftime lead into better than 30 by early in the fourth before coasting to the win.It was an important win even if it was against a terrible opponent because the Rockets were just 2-6 in their last eight games, having fought through some injuries and rough performances from a couple of their star players. Now, they face a rough stretch of games that include the surprising T-Wolves, the Bucks, Miami and a Bulls team that has managed to turn its season around.There are a lot of good big men in the Western Conference, but few have been as consistently good as Sengun this season. He is averaging 21 points, nine rebounds and more than five assists as he leads the team in usage at 27.3 percent and is the focal point of their offense. He's even brought his free throw shooting up to a respectable 72 percent with the best offensive rating on the team and his defensive rating is second best among the team's rotation players. Sengun's ability to score in the post rivals that of some of the best post players in the league and he's only getting better.Rockets...er...X can be a cold and unfeeling place. Case in point Jalen Green. With a new offense and emphasis on defense, Green has struggled this year to be the player we've seen the last two seasons. His shot hasn't been falling and, at times, he has looked lost on the floor. So much so, he was routinely benched in the fourth quarter over the last week or two. The hell hounds on X did their worst calling him a bust. But, a funny thing happened. Green's shot started falling and, suddenly, he looks better on the floor averaging over 20 points in his last three games. More importantly, he is the highest ranking Rocket rotation player in defensive rating. Seems some may have been a bit hasty.It's pretty cool when a pair of twins play one another in any sport, but it's particularly fascinating when those twins were drafted consecutively in the first round this year like Amen and Ausar Thompson. Nevermind how insanely alike these two look. As the Rocket broadcasters mentioned on Monday night when Amen's Rockets and Ausar's Pistons met for the first time this season, if they switched jerseys, you wouldn't even realize it. Amen has struggled with injuries to start the year but got into double digits for the first time on Monday night while his brother has been something of a highlight reel in Detroit despite their horrible record. On Monday, the Rockets and Pistons even teamed up for a twins bobblehead night. Pretty cool.According to the Rockets, forward Dillon Brooks is still at least a few days away from getting back on the floor after straining an oblique muscle. He is now able to shoot, but his movements remain limited by muscle soreness. He and Jabari Smith, Jr. were both injured last week. Smith returned Monday night from an ankle sprain.The Rockets rookie forward has a flair for the dramatic when he does get a few minutes. He led the G League in scoring when the Rockets sent him down. Honestly, he dominated that competition to a degree that it was just nonsensical to keep him down there. But with so many bigs and wings in the rotation, it has been tough for Whitmore to get playing time. When he does, he lights it up scoring and dunking at will. He feels like someone that will begin to get more time as the season goes along, particularly if there are injuries along the way. But he is fun to watch when he's out there.