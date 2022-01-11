RodeoHouston® Tickets Go on Sale Thursday Morning

On your mark, get set and be ready to go for it as the online waiting room for RodeoHouston® opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 13 with the sale of individual starting at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.
Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. Here's a map of the seating.
Upper Level: $20
Loge Level: $30
Club Level: $40 or $45
Field Level: $44
Action Seats: $140
Hess Chute Seats: $350
Some rules to note:
o Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 to 9:59 will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.
o Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line.
o A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.
All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery.
To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.
Commemorative tickets for all 2022 RODEOHOUSTON performances will be available for purchase while buying your 2022 Rodeo tickets. George Strait commemorative tickets can be purchased for $21 and $16 for the remaining entertainers.