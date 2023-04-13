Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Could Nick Caserio Be Out as Houston Texans GM After the Draft?

April 13, 2023 4:00AM

Could Nick Caserio be on the way out after the draft?
Could Nick Caserio be on the way out after the draft? Screen grab from YouTube
One of these days, I promise, the Houston Texans will have a normal offseason, with a returning head coach and a returning general manager, working hand in hand in trying to bring a Lombardi Trophy to our fair city. It was never going to be this offseason, in 2023, as Lovie Smith was fired in mid January and replaced by DeMeco Ryans.

However, we can dare to dream that 2024 is that magical time, where Ryans in his second year, and GM Nick Caserio in his fourth year, take the talent level on the Texans to a new strata, possibly even with a young franchise quarterback entering his second season. Alas, the rumor mill will not even let us dream of such stability.

Courtesy of Michael Lombardi, former NFL GM, via a transcribed tweet from Texan Wire's John Crumpler:
Okay, so this is some fresh, new stuff. Even with all the churn at the head coach position the last two years, and with the firing of Jack Easterby, and a myriad of smaller moves around the office that the outside world never gets to see, we had never heard of the possibility that something could happen with Nick Caserio. And make no mistake — I read "organizationally things will get shifted" as something happening with the team's front office power structure.

Lombardi intimates that nobody is getting fired, but it is possible to relieve somebody of their duties without using the word "fired." So with that in mind, let's run down the scenarios, because there are only three "shifts" that potentially affect Nick Caserio. What are the chances of each of these?

Caserio stays on board, but with a restructured, revamped front office staff
This particular choice can go any number of ways. If there is an influx of personnel guys and scouts from San Francisco, that could be a sign that DeMeco Ryans' power is growing early in the building. There could be what amounts to a normal amount of churn among the scouting and personnel departments. Whatever the case, this is the only scenario in which any amount of "shifting" means Caserio is still a Texans employee.

Caserio and the Texans mutually part ways (i.e. a firing without the word "fired")
"Mutually parting ways" would mean that the McNair family agrees that the right thing to create a Caserio-less environment over at NRG Stadium. I just frankly don't think the McNairs feel that way. I think they like Caserio, respect Caserio, and most importantly, think Caserio is a capable general manager. Every public appearance in which Cal or Hannah McNair are asked about Caserio, they talk about him in glowing terms, and acknowledge the cesspool he inherited the day he landed in Houston in January 2021.

Caserio chooses to resign, and winds up working elsewhere
Of the three scenarios herein, I think this one is the most likely, IF indeed Caserio is no longer the team's GM moving forward. The reason behind his leaving would be the big variable. Maybe two years in, this just isn't what he had envisioned. Maybe his family doesn't like living in Houston. Maybe, as some have speculated, he would like to go back to New England. If that were the case, then it would likely require some sort of draft compensation from the Patriots to the Texans in a trade, as Caserio has three years remaining on his deal.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation