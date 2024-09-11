Rusty Hardin Issues Denial of New Allegations Brought Against Deshaun Watson

So consider this a warning, as this article is about to include Watson's name bumping up against some very familiar antics, allegations, and terms. We are back in the land of lawsuits with Watson, and like a sad criminal drama, many of the main characters have returned, namely high powered attorneys Tony Buzbee and Rusty Hardin.
On Monday afternoon, reports surfaced of a new lawsuit being filed against Watson. Like the couple dozen filed against him back in 2021, this plaintiff, under a "Jane Doe" pseudonym, is being represented by Buzbee, who was able to secure settlements for over 20 plaintiffs against Watson a couple years ago, as a result of Watson's actions in various massage settings/
This lawsuit has some similar actions from Watson, with the main difference being two things. First, this is not a masseuse bringing action against Watson, but instead is a woman who was set to go on a date with Watson. Second, this lawsuit accuses Watson of rape. Here are the details:
After inviting him in, her lawsuit said she went in the bathroom to finish putting on makeup. Then when she came out of the bathroom, her lawsuit said she found Watson naked on her bed, lying face-down on his stomach.For the last two years, Watson managed to keep his name out of the legal section of the sports page, instead slowly regressing into an irrelevant shell of what he used to be as a quarterback, albeit a very well paid shell. Now, Lawsuit Deshaun is back, and if this is all feeling very familiar, allow me to add on — Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin issued a denial of these allegations on Wednesday morning:
“While Jane Doe stood there in shock, Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks,” states the new lawsuit obtained by USA TODAY Sports.
Saying she was terrified because she was in her apartment with a much larger man, she said she tried to appease him by rubbing his back. Her lawsuit states Watson then turned over, revealing an erection, this time demanding she massage him from his knees to his groin.
“Confused and scared, she reiterated to Watson that she wasn’t a masseuse,” the lawsuit stated. “Watson asked her what she wanted to do instead. Before Jane Doe could answer, Watson grabbed Jane Doe’s leg and positioned her so that she was laying down. Watson then partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit. Jane Doe felt paralyzed, unsure if she should risk her safety by trying to stop Watson or endure his assault.”
“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday.Buzbee responded in kind on Wednesday afternoon with a statement of his own, posted on his Instagram account:
We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.
We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.
In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.”
So here we go again, and this time, if Hardin's and Buzbee's statement is any indicator, this may actually see a courtroom and a trial. There are a lot more questions still to be answered, and secondarily, a boatload of football ramifications from a possible Watson suspension. For now, brace yourself for Buzbee versus Hardin, The Sequel.
