Houston By the Neighborhood: What a $500,000 Property Looks Like Today

Ready to buy your first home, next home, or an investment property and your budget's set at a cool half a million? Here's what you can get in and around the Houston area for $500,000. Hint: the results include cleared land, midcentury tear-downs, a Montrose townhome and — restoring our faith in real estate — a five bedroom manse with a pool.

Empty Lots



Design your own dream home with these empty lots. Mature oak trees, no HOA, and security fencing already in place make this Pasadena-area lot at 18964 Groeschke the ultimate starter kit for any swankienda. Or, a little closer to home, zoom in on this "Heights-adjacent" property at 500 Vincent near I-45 and North Main; or a single acre lot at 5317 Briscoe in Medical Center South.