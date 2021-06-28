Final Voting Starts Today To Send Astros to MLB All Star Game

- Local
This past Thursday, one phase of voting for Major League Baseball's All Star Game ended, and starting at 11 a.m. today, a second phase begins. If the results of the first phase are any indication, it would appear that fans around MLB are not really in a punishing mood when it comes to sending a message to the thought-to-be-hated Houston Astros.
Before we lay out the results of the first phase of voting for the 2021 All Star Game, which is set to take place at Coors Field in Denver on July 13, here is what the multi-phase approach to voting means, and how players get selected for the Midsummer Classic:
The three finalists at every position for each league, plus nine outfielders, will be announced live on MLB Network on Sunday. Those finalists, decided by the Phase 1 voting, are not yet All-Stars, but they're moving on to the next round of voting.
So if, for example, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still leading the AL first-base race, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the NL shortstop race, they still have to stay on top through one more phase of voting to make their first career All-Star teams.
Phase 2 balloting to pick the All-Star Game starters begins Monday, June 28, at noon ET, and concludes Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can vote at mlb.com/vote — or on Google by searching "MLB All-Star vote" or "Vote" along with a player's name. You can vote daily on both platforms, including once per day on MLB.com.
The All-Star starters will then be unveiled on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, on ESPN, when the results of Phase 2 balloting are announced.
The rest of the 2021 All-Star rosters will be named on Sunday, July 4, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
So several Astros will still have a shot at starting the All Star Game, even if none of them are currently leading at their respective positions. Here are the current results:
DESIGNATED HITTERS
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First: Shohei Ohtani, LAA
Second: J.D. Martinez, BOS
Third: YORDAN ALVAREZ, HOU
CATCHERS
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First: Salvador Perez, KC
Second: MARTIN MALDONADO, HOU
Third: Yasmani Grandal, CWS
NATIONAL LEAGUE
First: Buster Posey, SF
Second: Yadier Molina, STL
Third: Willson Contreras, CHC
FIRST BASEMEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
Second: YULI GURRIEL, HOU
Third: José Abreu, CWS
NATIONAL LEAGUE
First: Max Muncy, LAD
Second: Freddie Freeman, ATL
Third: Anthony Rizzo, CHC
SECOND BASEMEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First: Marcus Semien, TOR
Second: JOSE ALTUVE, HOU
Third: DJ LeMahieu, NYY
NATIONAL LEAGUE
First: Ozzie Albies, ATL
Second: Adam Frazier, PIT
Third: Gavin Lux, LAD
SHORTSTOP
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First: Xander Bogaerts, BOS
Second: Bo Bichette, TOR
Third: CARLOS CORREA, HOU
NATIONAL LEAGUE
First: Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
Second: Javier Báez, CHC
Third: Brandon Crawford, SF
THIRD BASEMAN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First: Rafael Devers, BOS
Second: ALEX BREGMAN, HOU
Third: Yoán Moncada, CWS
NATIONAL LEAGUE
First: Kris Bryant, CHC
Second: Nolan Arenado, STL
Third: Justin Turner, LAD
OUTFIELD
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First: Mike Trout, LAA
Second: Aaron Judge, NYY
Third: Byron Buxton, MIN
Fourth: MICHAEL BRANTLEY, HOU
Fifth: Adolis García, TEX
Sixth: Teoscar Hernández, TOR
Seventh: Cedric Mullins, BAL
Eighth: Alex Verdugo, BOS
Ninth: Randal Grichuk, TOR
NATIONAL LEAGUE
First: Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
Second: Nick Castellanos, CIN
Third: Jesse Winker, CIN
Fourth: Mookie Betts, LAD
Fifth: Chris Taylor, LAD
Sixth: Juan Soto, WSH
Seventh: Bryce Harper, PHI
Eighth: Joc Pederson, CHC
Ninth: Mike Yastrzemski, SF
In case you're wondering what sort of chance any of these Astros really have, as a point of reference, on the last MLB All-Star Game ballot in 2019, there were four players who weren't leading after the first phase of voting who mounted comebacks to win a starting spot — Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence and Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.
So perhaps a few of these Astros have a good sporting chance!
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
