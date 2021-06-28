Final Voting Starts Today To Send Astros to MLB All Star Game

Jose Altuve is among several Astros who still have a chance to start the 2021 All Star Game.

This past Thursday, one phase of voting for Major League Baseball's All Star Game ended, and starting at 11 a.m. today, a second phase begins. If the results of the first phase are any indication, it would appear that fans around MLB are not really in a punishing mood when it comes to sending a message to the thought-to-be-hated Houston Astros.

Before we lay out the results of the first phase of voting for the 2021 All Star Game, which is set to take place at Coors Field in Denver on July 13, here is what the multi-phase approach to voting means, and how players get selected for the Midsummer Classic:

The three finalists at every position for each league, plus nine outfielders, will be announced live on MLB Network on Sunday. Those finalists, decided by the Phase 1 voting, are not yet All-Stars, but they're moving on to the next round of voting. So if, for example, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still leading the AL first-base race, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the NL shortstop race, they still have to stay on top through one more phase of voting to make their first career All-Star teams. Phase 2 balloting to pick the All-Star Game starters begins Monday, June 28, at noon ET, and concludes Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can vote at mlb.com/vote — or on Google by searching "MLB All-Star vote" or "Vote" along with a player's name. You can vote daily on both platforms, including once per day on MLB.com. The All-Star starters will then be unveiled on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, on ESPN, when the results of Phase 2 balloting are announced. The rest of the 2021 All-Star rosters will be named on Sunday, July 4, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.



So several Astros will still have a shot at starting the All Star Game, even if none of them are currently leading at their respective positions. Here are the current results:

DESIGNATED HITTERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

First: Shohei Ohtani, LAA

Second: J.D. Martinez, BOS

Third: YORDAN ALVAREZ, HOU

CATCHERS



AMERICAN LEAGUE

First: Salvador Perez, KC

Second: MARTIN MALDONADO, HOU

Third: Yasmani Grandal, CWS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

First: Buster Posey, SF

Second: Yadier Molina, STL

Third: Willson Contreras, CHC

FIRST BASEMEN



AMERICAN LEAGUE

First: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

Second: YULI GURRIEL, HOU

Third: José Abreu, CWS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

First: Max Muncy, LAD

Second: Freddie Freeman, ATL

Third: Anthony Rizzo, CHC

SECOND BASEMEN



AMERICAN LEAGUE

First: Marcus Semien, TOR

Second: JOSE ALTUVE, HOU

Third: DJ LeMahieu, NYY

NATIONAL LEAGUE

First: Ozzie Albies, ATL

Second: Adam Frazier, PIT

Third: Gavin Lux, LAD

SHORTSTOP



AMERICAN LEAGUE

First: Xander Bogaerts, BOS

Second: Bo Bichette, TOR

Third: CARLOS CORREA, HOU

NATIONAL LEAGUE

First: Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

Second: Javier Báez, CHC

Third: Brandon Crawford, SF

THIRD BASEMAN



AMERICAN LEAGUE

First: Rafael Devers, BOS

Second: ALEX BREGMAN, HOU

Third: Yoán Moncada, CWS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

First: Kris Bryant, CHC

Second: Nolan Arenado, STL

Third: Justin Turner, LAD

OUTFIELD

AMERICAN LEAGUE

First: Mike Trout, LAA

Second: Aaron Judge, NYY

Third: Byron Buxton, MIN

Fourth: MICHAEL BRANTLEY, HOU

Fifth: Adolis García, TEX

Sixth: Teoscar Hernández, TOR

Seventh: Cedric Mullins, BAL

Eighth: Alex Verdugo, BOS

Ninth: Randal Grichuk, TOR

NATIONAL LEAGUE

First: Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

Second: Nick Castellanos, CIN

Third: Jesse Winker, CIN

Fourth: Mookie Betts, LAD

Fifth: Chris Taylor, LAD

Sixth: Juan Soto, WSH

Seventh: Bryce Harper, PHI

Eighth: Joc Pederson, CHC

Ninth: Mike Yastrzemski, SF

In case you're wondering what sort of chance any of these Astros really have, as a point of reference, on the last MLB All-Star Game ballot in 2019, there were four players who weren't leading after the first phase of voting who mounted comebacks to win a starting spot — Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence and Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

So perhaps a few of these Astros have a good sporting chance!

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.