Impact of Key Dates on 2023 NFL Calendar on Houston Texans

When you're embarking on an important, multi-step endeavor, it's always good to have organization, have a schedule, if you will. The Houston Texans are embarking on the most important offseason in the history of their franchise, as they try to win back their fan base, and set new head coach and franchise legend DeMeco Ryans up for ultimate success moving forward.In the admittedly unscientific world of social media buzz and general mood of the city, the Ryans Era has keen interest among Texan fans. Many cautiously want back in on wherever this ride takes us. If you're one of those people, there are some key dates you need to know. So here is the NFL's calendar over the next two months or so, with my assessment of how important (or unimportant, as it were) each date is for Texan fans, on a scale of 1 to 10.WIth the NFL Combine in the books, the next step for college prospects will be the on-campus Pro Days, where they are able to run drills for pro scouts and make a further impression. The two big ones for Texans fans are the Ohio State Pro Day on March 22 (QB C.J. Stroud) and the Alabama Pro Day on March 23 (QB Bryce Young).The free agency season begins on Monday at 11 a.m. Central Time, where, for two days, teams can legally "tamper" with other teams' soon-to-be free agents/ Many of the big deals in free agency are agreed to in this two day period. WIth over $40 million in salary cap space, this will be GM Nick Caserio's most active free agency period yet. We'll see if he shops in the expensive aisles.At 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday next week is when the deals with free agents can be officially signed. Also, this is when trades can finally be consummated, too. The Texans are believed to be one of a handful of teams that could move up to the top spot in the draft, via trade.These meetings take place in Phoenix, Arizona, and the biggest thing to come out of these meetings is typically rules changes, although the Texans likely hope to get face time with commissioner Roger Goodell so they can discuss possible uniform changes.Not much needs to be said about the importance of this daft to the Texans. They have 11 picks and need to find a quarterback. The draft takes place in Kansas City this year.This is the deadline for teams to exercise the fifth year option on their first round picks from the 2020 draft. The Texans didn't have a first round pick in that draft. Hell, their second round pick from that draft isn't even on the team anymore. Miss you, Ross Blacklock!The Texans are expected to have well over a dozen, and maybe two dozen or so rookies in camp. This group will likely include a highly drafted quarterback. This is the first practice-related event of the Ryans Era.The exact date of the schedule release is usually announced around the draft, so the date here is TBD, but Texan fans will want to know who Ryans' first opponent will be, and when is Dehsaun Watson coming to NRG Stadium.And we will officially be off and running toward training camp!