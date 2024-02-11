Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Weather

Strong Storms Ring In Super Bowl Sunday

February 11, 2024 12:09PM

The City of Houston is under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Sunday.
The City of Houston is under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Sunday. Map by National Weather Service

Those intending to make a day of Super Bowl Sunday could find the drive to their favorite  sports bar soggier than expected as the strong storms moving through the region bring the potential for severe weather throughout the afternoon.

A line of storms that developed west of Houston in the morning will push into areas east of the city. These storms could cause hail and high winds, leading to a possible tornado.

According to reports, a radar-confirmed tornado touched down south of Huntsville, crossing I-45 before 10 a.m.

A tornado watch was issued for Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Liberty, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Tyler, Walker, Waller and Washington counties. It will be in effect until 3 p.m.

Sunday’s severe weather arrived in areas north of Conroe in the earlier morning hours. Near Houston and north of the city, storms will likely pop up later in the afternoon.

Storms are expected to taper off in the afternoon as a cold front passes through the region, just in time for the 5:30 p.m. kick-off.

This story will be updated as needed. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation