Strong Storms Ring In Super Bowl Sunday



Those intending to make a day of Super Bowl Sunday could find the drive to their favorite sports bar soggier than expected as the strong storms moving through the region bring the potential for severe weather throughout the afternoon.



A line of storms that developed west of Houston in the morning will push into areas east of the city. These storms could cause hail and high winds, leading to a possible tornado.



According to reports, a radar-confirmed tornado touched down south of Huntsville, crossing I-45 before 10 a.m.



A tornado watch was issued for Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Liberty, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Tyler, Walker, Waller and Washington counties. It will be in effect until 3 p.m.



Sunday’s severe weather arrived in areas north of Conroe in the earlier morning hours. Near Houston and north of the city, storms will likely pop up later in the afternoon.



Storms are expected to taper off in the afternoon as a cold front passes through the region, just in time for the 5:30 p.m. kick-off.



This story will be updated as needed.