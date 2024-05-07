Do The Astros Try to Sell High? Six Names Worth Watching as the Season Progresses

click to enlarge Even with injuries and struggles, Valdez would be a prime target of many teams. Photo by Sean Thomas

click to enlarge Unthinkable, right? Right??? Photo by Sean Thomas

For nearly a decade, the Astros have been an all-in franchise. After three bottom out years reviving the farm system and developing the talent that would lead to a pair of titles, owner Jim Crane entered maintain mode, doing what was necessary to keep the annual World Series hopes afloat. That led to seven straight ALCS appearances and several 100-plus win seasons.Now, the Astros are scuffling through one of the worst starts in the team's history and it is worth wondering out loud if this year might be a time to consider a re-tool if not a full rebuild of this team. Before you go into the "it's a long season" arguments, hear me out.This team, as currently structured, may have some real opportunities to not only continue to be very good, but also plug holes by shedding some players, as painful as it might be to see some of them wear another uniform.There is still a ways to go before the trade deadline and, to be fair, there are ZERO indications this is something the Astros are considering or would ever consider, but here are six examples and the return they could bring purely as a mental exercise if nothing else.Off to the worst start of his career save his rookie season, the notoriously slow-starting third baseman is in the final year of his contract. Though he and his agent Scott Boras have said they are open to extension discussions, not much has come of it leading most to believe the money and, more importantly, number of years Bregman wants exceeds what the Astros are willing to pay.This is a team that virtually never trades a player in an expiring year, but the Astros may want to reconsider given the market out there for Breggy's services. The main issue they face is they literally have no one waiting in the wings to replace him. That isn't likely to be solved until the offseason, if then, but how they fill that gaping void in theof the year could be incredibly difficult. Still, what a contending team in need of a third baseman of Bregman's stature might pay will make it very tempting for Crane and GM Dana Brown.A free agent after 2025, Valdez, despite injuries and some lackluster performances this season, will have an extremely high value as a top-of-the-rotation lefty starter, particularly with one year of control remaining on his contract. If there is one area where the Astros have talent, it's in the rotation. Even with some shaky starts for pitchers like Hunter Brown, this is a team that is loaded with starting arms, especially as players like Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers, Jr. begin to emerge from the IL. It is worth considering a move with Valdez' value now likely at its high point and no contract negotiations in sight.Since the acquisition of Josh Hader, Pressly willingly stepped down as one of the best closers in team history. But, there is no question there are contending teams who would love a closer like Pressly to help complete the back end of a bullpen.the Astros are not in the hunt this season, their former closer could make an enticing option for plenty of organizations and the return he could bring might be too much for the Astros to turn down. Even without Pressly, the Astros still have Hader and Bryan Abreu. What they really need is more middle relief depth at the major and minor league level. Pressly might be a luxury they cannot afford in a losing season.Before anyone asks what someone like Meyers might land them in a trade, look no further than the deal for Myles Straw, which netted the Astros reliable middle reliever Phil Maton and a little-known minor league prospect named Yainer Diaz. Those are the kinds of low-risk, high-reward deals the Astros have thrived on over the years. Brown has never pulled off anything like that, but Meyers might offer him his first opportunity, especially given the number of quality outfielders the Astros have at their disposal to take Meyers' place.Just a few weeks away from returning from a forearm strain, Urquidy is the kind of middle-rotation starter that could garner interest from a team either looking to strengthen an already solid rotation or one with injury problems. With his relatively low salary number and the fact that he is still in the middle of his career, he would definitely have a few teams interested. It may not return the kind of haul moving Valdez would, but a couple of prospects to help replenish a very thin minor league system could be helpful.Look, I. He's playing the best baseball of his career and he's in his mid-20s. But none of that matters if the Astros are unable or unwilling to give him the kind of contract he will demand when he reaches free agency in 2026. If the team remains set on not giving out eight-, nine- or ten-year deals, they may have no shot at retaining Tucker for the long haul. And no one short of Yordan Alvarez would bring the kind of return in a trade that Tucker would. The Astros system is loaded with outfield prospects including Joey Loperfido, Jacob Melton, Kenedy Corona and Pedro Leon, among others. That's not even counting Alvarez, Meyers, Maruicio Dubon and Chas McCormick. It would definitely sting to lose Tucker, but wouldn't you feel better if we got a bunch of talent in return instead of nothing in free agency?