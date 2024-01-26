Six Houston Texans Seeking Redemption in 2024

On Tuesday this week, the Pro Football Writers Association named Houston Texans rookies C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, respectively. Those two young players are the foundational rocks upon which a bright future of Texans football is currently being built. There are a lot of NFL teams that would trade their future for the Texans' future.GM Nick Caserio has done a fine job of building a good young core, and has displayed an ability to identify and sign cost effective veteran pieces to go along with the young building blocks. That was largely how he constructed the 2023 Texans. However, Caserio has had a few misses, or a few players who hit for a while, but backslid in 2023.To that end, here are six players seeking better luck, better quality of play, and ultimately redemption in the 2024 season, and we start with four from the 2022 draft class two years ago:The 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Green is the only one on this list that didn't play at all in the 2023 season, having suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason, and undergone season ending surgery. Green's missing the whole season would be bad enough, except that when he did play in his rookie year, in 2022, he was one of the worst interior offensive linemen in football. Until further notice, the Green selection is a bust. The good news is that he should be fully healthy for the first time in his pro career going into 2024. The bad news is that being out of football for a full year isn't a great recipe for redemption.Pitre is one of the more respected players in the Texans locker room, having been voted a defensive captain in his second season. In his rookie year in 2022, Pitre was a little more sizzle than steak, with five interceptions and a ton of tackles masking his major issues in missing tackles and blowing some coverage assignments. Still, it was enough to feel like, with good coaching, Pitre would take a bi step forward. Instead, the opposite happened. Pitre forced zero turnovers, still missed a ton of tackles, and was at one point benched late in the season for blown assignments. Management LOVES Pitre so he will get every opportunity to succeed in 2024.It feels a little unsavory putting Metchie on a list like this, with him having missed the 2022 season while undergoing cancer treatments. He was able to beat cancer, but definitely looked like a player who'd missed a full year of football throughout 2023. Metchie had real difficulty getting open, and finished 2023 with just 16 receptions for 158 yards. He is playing to save his roster spot in 2024.This one is wild. After 2022, Pierce was the closest thing the Texans had to a "face of the organization," having led the team in rushing and having displayed an electric personality and vicious running style. Then, along came a massive influx of new talent, and along came a new offensive system. Add in some injuries and difficulty picking up the new scheme, and by the end of the 2023 season, Pierce was relegated to kick return duty and zero offensive snaps. It wouldn't shock me if the Texans moved on from Pierce, perhaps trading him for a late round draft pick. We will see. I am rooting for Pierce, one of the friendliest players and best interviews you'll ever meet.Now, for two bonus Texan veteran players who had their 2023 seasons torpedoed by injuries:When he was on the field, Ward played good football for the Texans and was one of their most vocal leaders. He, too, was elected a captain by his teammates, which is noteworthy because he was brand new to the team in 2023, after a decade in San Francisco. The problem for Ward was injuries, with foot, quad and hamstring injuries short circuiting his season at various times. He ended the year on injured reserve, and started and finished just 8 games.Prior to the 2023 season, Howard signed a three year contract extension worth around $18 million per year, a pretty sporty raise for a guy who had never come close to getting Pro Bowl consideration. Early in camp, Howard suffered a broken hand that knocked him out until October. By the time he returned, the injury-ravaged offensive line required his services at left guard. Howard ended up being one of the worst left guards in football, and eventually his season ended with him going on injured reserve with a knee injury. Howard's healthy return to right tackle is essential for this offensive line.