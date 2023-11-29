Property Tax Statements Still On Their Way For Some Greater Houston Area Homeowners

Fort Bend and Harris County residents are waiting to receive their 2023 property tax statements amid slow returns related to new laws, November’s election and pending certification by appraisal districts, respectively.



According to Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen P. Turner, statements have yet to be mailed out or made available online due to the passage of Proposition 4, a constitutional amendment that increases the property tax exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 for most homeowners.



Voters approved the amendment, which coincides with a property tax relief package that passed in the Texas Legislature earlier this year, to allow the state to spend roughly $18 billion to slash school district property taxes for home and business owners, reduce school districts’ tax rates and enact other tax changes.



Turner added that Fort Bend ISD and Stafford Municipal School District held elections earlier this month, leading to additional delays. Fort Bend County voters approved a new tax rate to generate roughly $35 million for Fort Bend ISD and passed an increase to Stafford MSD’s maintenance and operations tax revenue.



Laura Aranda Smith, director of communications for the Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector's office, said there were no late arrivals of Harris County residents’ property tax statements related to the amendment or any other November election results. However, the office continues to mail statements out as the Harris County Central Appraisal District certifies additional accounts.



Smith said the district certifies and delivers the appraisal roll in late August due to the large volume of protests requested by homeowners. According to the Texas Comptroller’s office, any resident can challenge an appraisal district value or any of the appraisal district’s actions regarding a property.



She added that the taxing units have 60 days after this to adopt their tax rate, which usually occurs in late October. Then, the office calculates and tests the bills before printing the statements around mid-November.



According to Smith, the office had sent out nearly 1.2 million statements at the beginning of this week and is continuing to send out more as the district certifies additional accounts. Turner said Fort Bend County residents can likely expect to see their statements online by Friday and receive them in the mail starting next week.



Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae said all Montgomery County residents’ property tax statements were mailed out by the end of October. The county’s office experienced delays related to data issues which resulted in these statements being sent out a couple of weeks later than usual.



McRae added that there were several accounts that the county office’s software system kicked out as errors from the Montgomery County Central Appraisal District file. These accounts had to be manually verified and corrected before the office could mail them to residents.



As the Texas Tax Code requires, tax offices must have property tax statements mailed to residents by Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Unfortunately if homeowners don't make their payment before the end of the year in 2023, they cannot claim it on that year's tax return. They will have to wait till 2024 and place it on on that year's return.