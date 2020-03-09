 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Justin Verlander had to leave a spring training start with soreness in his pitching arm.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Verlander Exits Game with Sore Triceps

Jeff Balke | March 9, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

The Astros are loaded with talent in the lineup, the rotation and even the bullpen, but there is one equalizer: injuries. During their run of success of the last few years, the Astros have managed to avoid big, season-long injuries with the exception of Lance McCullers, Jr. There were problematic issues for Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa, but nothing that resembled a serious, season-altering loss.

That doesn't appear to be the case this time either, but when Justin Verlander left his second start on Sunday after two innings with tricep soreness in his throwing arm, it brought back memories of 2015, when he missed the first two months of the season with an injury to his right tricep.

The Astros are, as expected, running numerous tests on their ace right hander, but there have got to be a few people holding their breath in the team's spring training clubhouse. Verlandedr is the lynchpin in the Astros starting rotation. After losing Gerrit Cole to free agency, this is a team that has real talent in the starting lineup, but not tremendous depth.

We are still a couple weeks away from opening day, so no need to panic, but fans would certainly be excused if they said a prayer, lit a candle or conjured up some voodoo to help heal Verlander's arm. We'll know something in a couple days. Keep your fingers crossed.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

