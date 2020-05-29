 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Hold on for dear life because it's happening on the Southwest Freeway.EXPAND
Hold on for dear life because it's happening on the Southwest Freeway.
Screen Capture Image

Carmageddon IV: The COVID-ining

Jeff Balke | May 29, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Mountain goats in Wales. Pumas in Santiago. Fox cubs in Toronto. Wild boar in Mumbai. These are just a few of the animals folks around the globe have seen on city streets and highways since coronavirus (temporarily) killed traffic. It's perhaps the only welcome sight in a world on lockdown.

In Houston, however, construction remains ongoing on numerous area freeways. And despite a general lack of rush hour traffic, it can present serious challenges and cause tremendous headaches for Houston drivers. Case in point: this weekend on the Southwest Freeway near the West Loop.

It will be closed. You heard us.

The entire freeway in both directions will be closed from Weslayan to the West Loop beginning Friday night until Sunday morning. As if getting off 59 onto 610 wasn't already a pain in the ass.

This is part of the continuing construction to re-build the entire interchange, one of the most ridiculous and dangerous in the state. We are roughly a year into what is expected to be a seven-year project. Admittedly, the last couple months have given crews the opportunity to step up their efforts with good weather and fewer people on the road. Not many have noticed. They will this weekend.

If you live anywhere in that area, we're sorry. We cannot help you.

If you don't live near there, do not go there this weekend. Avoid it like you are Zoe Bell trying to avoid falling off the hood of Kurt Russel's car in Death Proof. Assume any incursion on the area will be met with swift and brutal death, Or at least it will feel that way.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.